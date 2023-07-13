Yum! Brands, Inc. announced today the latest step in the Company’s strategy to enhance the digital experiences of customers by selecting Treasure Data™ as its Customer Data Platform provider to help drive customer acquisition, growth and retention.

Many Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) have unknown diners in their customer base, and being able to personalize marketing to them is important in order to increase brand loyalty and frequency. Treasure Data’s advanced AI and machine learning capabilities can provide rich, actionable insights that deliver engaging, personalized content to customers. The Treasure Data Customer Data Cloud is designed to unify all first-, second- and third-party data, creating a single view of a customer across multiple brands. The data unification and enrichment are designed to help discover unknown audiences and will assist in achieving a centralized view of customer data across the Yum! Brands concepts.

“This is the latest advancement in our strategy to drive toward enhanced digital experiences and deliver exceptional value to our customers, as the Company remains focused on our vision to have 100% of sales powered by digital,” said Cameron Davies, Chief Data Officer, Yum! Brands. “Treasure Data’s state-of-the-art CDP solution brings unparalleled capabilities to unify, manage and activate customer data across our four brands and third-party platforms, empowering our ability to gain deep insights into customer behavior and preferences. This CDP solution will enhance both our understanding and engagement with Yum!’s customers, ultimately driving more personalized and unique interactions. We are excited to leverage our global scale to continue to make progress in the CDP space and unlock additional value while working with a company that shares our commitment to customer data safety, security and privacy.”

Powered by its global scale, Yum! Brands is investing in technologies that enable easy experiences for customers, easy operations for restaurant teams and easy insights to drive outsized growth. The Company’s strategy is to build in-house, acquire or partner on technologies that provide a strategic advantage. While Yum! is focused on owning the majority of its tech solutions, it does partner with select third-party tech providers like Treasure Data. This latest move will result in AI-powered predictions that enable the Company to engage with customers across its brands’ loyalty programs and personalize campaigns and experiences just for them, ensuring they receive the right offers at the right time.

“Yum! has built some of the most loved and trusted brands in the world, and they know the importance of understanding customer needs,” said Kazuki Ohta, CEO and co-founder, Treasure Data. “We are thrilled to partner with Yum! to get a centralized view of customer data across brands and deliver more meaningful personalized diner experiences while driving greater profitability across its brands.”

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, and its subsidiaries franchise or operate a system of over 55,000 restaurants in more than 155 countries and territories under the company’s concepts – KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and the Habit Burger Grill. The Company's KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands are global leaders of the chicken, Mexican-style food and pizza categories, respectively. The Habit Burger Grill is a fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. In 2023, the KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands were ranked in the top five of Entrepreneur’s Top Global Franchises Ranking. In addition, in 2023 Yum! Brands was included on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for Diversity; and Newsweek’s lists recognizing America’s Most Responsible Companies, America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. In 2022, the Company was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America.

About Treasure Data

Treasure Data helps enterprises use all of their customer data to improve campaign performance, achieve operational efficiency, and drive business value with connected customer experiences. The Treasure Data Customer Data Cloud, our suite of customer data platform solutions, integrates customer data, connects identities in unified customer profiles, applies privacy, and makes insights and predictions available for Marketing, Service, Sales and Operations to drive personalized engagement and improve customer acquisition, sales, and retention.

Treasure Data is trusted by hundreds of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies, has won numerous awards, and has been named a strong performer and leader by top analyst firms. Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Treasure Data has offices in Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and France to help leading brands around the world make the connection. To learn more, visit www.treasuredata.com.

