Enovis™ Recognized as One of America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 by Newsweek

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Wilmington, DE, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis™ Corporation (: ENOV), an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company, announced today that it has been recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023 by Newsweek. Newsweek partnered with Plant-A Insights Group, a market-data research firm, to identify America’s Greatest Workplaces by conducting a large-scale employer study based on over 389,000 company reviews in the United States.

"Enovis is proud to provide a positive work environment where employees can thrive through our culture of continuous improvement and a commitment to improving patient outcomes," said Matt Trerotola, Chief Executive Officer of Enovis. "This award recognizes our passionate drive to create better together every day as we develop the next generation of medical technology, and we are honored to be named one of the greatest workplaces in America.”

Already recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, Enovis places significant importance on building and sustaining a diverse, equitable and inclusive work environment while fostering a collaborative culture that empowers its team of extraordinary talent to reach their full potential.

To join one of America’s Greatest Workplaces, please click here to view current career opportunities at Enovis.

ABOUT ENOVIS

Enovis Corporation (: ENOV) is an innovation-driven medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company’s extensive range of products, services and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. The Company’s shares of common stock are listed in the United States on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ENOV. For more information about Enovis, please visit www.enovis.com.

Media Contact
Katie Sweet
Vice President, Corporate Communications
Enovis Corporation
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg2OTUwMiM1Njc4NTIzIzIwMTA4Mjg=
Enovis-Corporation.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.