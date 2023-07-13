Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial and management consulting services, today announced that Sheldon Ng has joined the company’s Life Sciences Practice as a vice president. Mr. Ng will be based in the company’s San Francisco office.

“Sheldon has nearly 20 years of experience working with life sciences clients in support of their strategic planning, with particular expertise in market assessments, portfolio management, asset development, and global operations,” said Paul Maleh, CRA’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “I am pleased to welcome him to CRA, where he will join a team that shares his multi-disciplinary capabilities and competencies, with a strong commitment to client engagement and organizational excellence.”

“Sheldon brings an innovative and analytical approach to his work,” said Dr. Gregory K. Bell, Group Vice President and Life Sciences Practice Leader. “Over the course of his career, he’s shown a keen ability to conduct creative and socially sensitive engagements that inspire clients and yield measurable results.”

Ng provides strategic consulting to life sciences clients on portfolio management, brand and launch planning, asset and lifecycle management, and organizational development. He has experience across multiple therapeutic areas, with deep expertise in oncology, cardiovascular, ophthalmology, respiratory, orphan diseases, and tissue and molecular diagnostics. Prior to joining CRA, Ng was a partner with a number of different life sciences strategy consulting firms in the San Francisco Bay Area. Ng launched and led strategy and business analytics practices specializing in the life sciences industry’s most critical issues.

Ng has an MBA in marketing and health care enterprise management from the Kellogg School of Management and a BA in biological sciences from Cornell University.

About CRA’s Life Sciences Practice

The CRA Life Sciences Practice works with leading biotech, medical device, and pharmaceutical companies; law firms; regulatory agencies; and national and international industry associations. We provide the analytical expertise and industry experience needed to address our clients’ toughest issues. We have a reputation for rigorous and innovative analysis, careful attention to detail, and the ability to work effectively as part of a wider team of advisers.

About Charles River Associates (CRA)

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

