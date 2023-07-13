GATX Corporation ( NYSE:GATX, Financial) today announced a modified methodology for its Lease Price Index (LPI) calculation. This modification, accompanied by historical data dating back to the introduction of the LPI in 2008, is intended to provide investors and other constituents with a more complete representation of lease rate and lease term performance on renewals across GATX’s North American railcar fleet.

The LPI is an internally generated business indicator that measures renewal activity for GATX’s North American railcar fleet, excluding boxcars. The average renewal lease rate change is reported as the percentage change between the average renewal lease rate and the average expiring lease rate. The average renewal lease term is reported in months and reflects the average renewal lease term in the LPI.

Under the previous methodology, the LPI calculation included a subset of the renewal activity during the reported quarter that were judged to be representative of GATX’s North American non-boxcar fleet, and those renewals were weighted by fleet composition. This methodology resulted in the exclusion of certain renewal transactions from the calculation. Since the introduction of the LPI in 2008, GATX’s North American railcar fleet has continually become more diversified, which warrants reporting the LPI in terms of the entire non-boxcar fleet, rather than a subset. The modified methodology aims to more consistently reflect actual trends in renewal lease rates and renewal lease terms across GATX’s North American non-boxcar fleet. Under the modified methodology, the LPI calculation will include all renewal activity based on a 12-month trailing average, and the renewals will be weighted by the count of all renewals during the reported period.

Beginning with the second quarter of 2023, GATX will report LPI based on the modified methodology and will retire the previous methodology. Annual historical LPI data on a comparable basis is provided in the charts and tables below. Quarterly historical LPI data on a comparable basis is available on GATX’s Investor Relations website.

(To be retired) 2007 9% 14% 2008 5% 5% 2009 -7% -11% 2010 -14% -16% 2011 5% 7% 2012 24% 26% 2013 27% 35% 2014 35% 39% 2015 28% 32% 2016 -21% -20% 2017 -24% -28% 2018 -4% -10% 2019 -1% -4% 2020 -22% -24% 2021 -7% -9% 2022 24% 23%

(To be retired) 2007 73 67 2008 55 63 2009 43 41 2010 38 35 2011 45 45 2012 67 60 2013 64 62 2014 68 66 2015 69 54 2016 46 32 2017 43 33 2018 41 38 2019 47 39 2020 39 31 2021 47 32 2022 52 33

At GATX Corporation ( NYSE:GATX, Financial), we empower our customers to propel the world forward. GATX leases transportation assets including railcars, aircraft spare engines and tank containers to customers worldwide. Our mission is to provide innovative, unparalleled service that enables our customers to transport what matters safely and sustainably while championing the well-being of our employees and communities. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898, GATX has paid a quarterly dividend, uninterrupted, since 1919.

