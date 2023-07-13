OptimumBank to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference July 13th

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

OptimumBank invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimumBank (

OPHC, Financial), based in Ft. Lauderdale, FL focused on business and community banking across Florida, today announced that Moishe Gubin, Chairman of the Board and Elliot Nunez, will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on July 13th, 2023.

DATE: July 13th
TIME: 12:00PM
LINK: https://bit.ly/43mPSpB
Available for 1x1 meetings: July 13, 14, 17 and 18

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Over 44% compound annualized growth rate in both deposits and lending in Q1 2023Deposit and loan growth in the last six months, despite broader industry concernsA robust pipeline of future business opportunitiesZero loan defaults in over five years and zero long-dated HTM securities on the books

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank was founded in November 2000 by a group of local Broward County businessmen. They decided to reverse the trend of out of state mega-banks and give the area a true community bank. In the spirit of a “true” community bank, the directors provided local investors, both big and small, a chance to own a piece of the new bank.

The bank focuses on traditional in-person banking with businesses and consumers residing in Florida. Our customers found a bank that isn’t charging the exorbitant fees they were experiencing at the larger financial institutions, a bank having unmatched expertise in real estate and commercial lending.

Local banks are becoming rarer across Florida. It’s the belief of the investors, directors and employees that a combination of internet and traditional community banking is the “optimum” way to bank.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:
OptimumBank
Seth Denison
Managing Director of Corporate and Investor Relations
305-401-4140
[email protected]

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg2OTkzMSM1Njc5NDEwIzIyMzMwNDE=
Virtual-Investor-Conferences.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.