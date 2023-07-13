Conduent Recognized by Comparably with Best Leadership Team Award

Conduent also recognized among the Best CEOs for Diversity and Women

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated ( CNDT), a global technology-led business solutions and services company, today announced it has been honored by Comparably with a Best Leadership Team award. Conduent was recognized based on employee ratings of its leadership team including its CEO, executives and direct managers.

“Our associates around the world have worked hard to build a culture that we all can be proud of and the Comparably awards reflect those efforts,” said Cliff Skelton, President and Chief Executive Officer, Conduent. “This recognition is based on the ratings and personal views of our employees and acknowledges the commitment and dedication of Conduent leaders at every level who give their all every day.”

Conduent’s culture was also celebrated with two additional Comparably awards including:

  • Best CEOs for Diversity, according to employees of color, based solely on how employees of color rate and approve of their company CEO.
  • Best CEOs for Women, according to female employees, based solely on how female employees rate and approve of their company CEO.

Comparably 2023 awards are derived from millions of anonymous employee ratings on Comparably.com over a 12-month period from May 15, 2022, through May 15, 2023. The final data set was compiled from over 20 million ratings across 70,000 companies.

Since 2021, Comparably has recognized Conduent with 12 honors including: Best Global Culture, Best Company for Women, Best Company for Diversity, Best CEOs for Diversity, Best CEOs for Women and Best CEOs.

About Conduent
Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum — creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. The company leverages cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation and advanced analytics to deliver mission-critical services. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 60,000 associates, process expertise and advanced technologies, Conduent solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways, including delivering 43% of nutrition assistance payments in the U.S., enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering millions of employees through HR services every year and processing nearly 12 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

About Comparably
About Comparably: Comparably (now a ZoomInfo company) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 20 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably and its annual Best Places to Work Awards, visit http://www.comparably.com/.

Media Contact:
Sean Collins, Conduent, +1-310-497-9205, [email protected]

Investor Relations Contacts:
Giles Goodburn, Conduent, +1-203-216-3546, [email protected]

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Trademarks
Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

