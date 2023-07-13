NelsonHall, a global analyst and research firm, has once again identified Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) software solutions for human resources, employee benefits, insurance services, and payroll, as a “Leader” in its 2023 NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT) for Next Generation HCM Technology. The NEAT allows buyers to assess the capabilities of HCM vendors across a range of criteria and business situations to identify the best-performing vendors.

“NelsonHall has identified Paychex as a Leader in the SMB market space based on its ability to provide intuitive, all-in-one software and service for HR, payroll, benefits, and insurance,” said DeeAnna Warrington, principal research analyst, HR technology & Services, NelsonHall. “Paychex has a deep understanding of the need to partner with its core client base to provide offerings that go beyond technology to focus on overall growth, financial wellness, and organizational productivity.”

NelsonHall evaluated 10 HCM vendors in the 2023 NEAT report and based results on two criteria: (1) ability to deliver immediate client benefit and (2) ability to meet future client requirements. Fulfilling both criteria, Paychex was positioned in the upper right quadrant of the NEAT matrix with a leader designation for the company’s performance as an HCM technology vendor within the Small and Medium Business (SMB) market.

“Paychex Flex® was designed as an all-in-one HCM solution to simplify the complexities of running a business with technology that enables productivity and optimization, allowing our customer base to focus on growing their businesses,” said Tom Hammond, Paychex vice president of corporate strategy and product management. “It’s an honor to be recognized again by NelsonHall for delivering an innovative HCM technology that addresses the current needs of our customers while also creating solutions for future HR and business challenges.”

Paychex has continued to deliver highly impactful service and enhanced technology offerings within Paychex Flex, the company’s cloud-based SaaS solution, including:

Human resources: Hire, onboard, manage, and develop productive employees with a single solution for recruiting to retirement backed by dedicated HR professionals.

Employee benefits: Offer health, dental, vision and more employee benefits administration solutions to help clients recruit and retain employees.

401(k) and retirement: Help employees save for retirement.

Time and attendance: Automate employee time tracking to maximize payroll accuracy.

Payroll: Enable faster, more accurate payroll processing with Paychex Flex.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) is an industry-leading HCM company delivering a full suite of technology and advisory services in human resources, employee benefit solutions, insurance, and payroll. The company serves approximately 740,000 customers in the U.S. and Europe and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. The more than 16,000 people at Paychex are committed to helping businesses succeed and building thriving communities where they work and live. To learn more, visit paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s research is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

