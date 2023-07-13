Prudential Financial, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Earnings; Schedules Conference Call

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) will release its second quarter 2023 earnings on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, after the market closes. The earnings news release, the financial supplement, and related materials will be posted on the company’s Investor Relations website at investor.prudential.com.

Members of Prudential’s senior management will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss with the investment community the company’s second quarter results.

Conference Call Information

The conference call will be broadcast live over the company’s Investor Relations website at investor.prudential.com. Please log on 15 minutes early in the event necessary software needs to be downloaded.

Institutional investors, analysts, and other interested parties are invited to listen to the call by dialing one of the following numbers.

Domestic: (877) 407-8293 (Toll Free)
International: (201) 689-8349

Replay Information
The call will be made available from 3:00 p.m. ET on August 2 through August 16 via the following numbers:

Domestic: (877) 660-6853 (Toll Free)
International: (201) 612-7415
Replay Code: 13733991

A replay will also be available on the Investor Relations website through August 16. Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at [email protected].

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager with approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help make lives better and create financial opportunity for more people by expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security. Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise, and innovation for nearly 150 years. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

