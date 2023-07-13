UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF), a financial services company, will release earnings results for the second quarter 2023 after market hours on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The company plans to host an investor conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.(CT) / 10:30 a.m. (ET).

Interested parties may access the call by dialing (toll-free) 833-470-1428 or (international) 404-975-4839 and requesting to join the UMB Financial call with access code 835446. The live call may also be accessed by visiting investorrelations.umb.com or by using the following the link:

UMB Financial 2Q 2023 Conference Call

A replay of the conference call may be heard through August 9, 2023, by calling (toll-free) 866-813-9403 or (international) 929-458-6194. The replay access code required for playback is 506453. The call replay may also be accessed at investorrelations.umb.com.

About UMB:

UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF) is a financial services company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. UMB offers commercial banking, which includes comprehensive deposit, lending and investment services, personal banking, which includes wealth management and financial planning services, and institutional banking, which includes asset servicing, corporate trust solutions, investment banking, and healthcare services. UMB operates branches throughout Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arizona and Texas. The company also serves business clients nationwide and institutional clients in several countries. For more information, visit UMB.com, UMB Blog, UMB Facebook and UMB LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter at @UMBBank.

