BEIJING, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc., ( DTSS) ("Datasea" or the "Company"), incorporated in Nevada in September 2014, is a digital technology corporation engaged in three converging and innovative business segments: 5G messaging, acoustic intelligence, and digital smart city technology in China. Today, the Company is delighted to announce the successful execution of a comprehensive ecological upgrade for its 5G messaging products. By harnessing the prowess of a large language model (reasoning, Q&A, translation, mathematics, abstract), the ability to support diverse applications, and the ability to unify dialogue and entry points, Datasea has enriched its 5G offerings.

Renowned for their self-attention, universal application, and generalization capacity, large language models offer superior messaging solutions. Datasea, capitalizing on this technology, has enriched its 5G messaging products, improving its services, market positioning, and user experience.

As a result of this technological upgrade, Datasea has empowered its users with many convenient services. Users can now effortlessly send and receive messages, parse and process information efficiently, and tap into expert, knowledge-based Q&As, text authoring capabilities, and third-party plug-in services. Furthermore, the dynamic responsiveness of these services bolsters the user experience, highlighting the innovative integration of advanced language models into 5G messaging.

Datasea's CEO, Zhixin Liu, remarked, "At Datasea, we're deeply committed to revitalizing traditional industries with our state-of-the-art 5G messaging products, service platforms, and large language models. Harnessing the power of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) within these models, we're thrilled to play a pivotal role in driving the progress and broad acceptance of 5G communication technology."

Key Components

5G Message Marketing Platform

At the heart of this innovation lies the 5G Message Marketing Platform (5GMMIP), a key component significantly improved by Datasea's large language model integration. As an advanced tool, the 5GMMIP fosters personalized interaction between merchants and customers by employing AI generalization abilities of deep learning in various chat scenarios.

Three-Tier Large Model System

The foundation for these advanced 5G messaging products is Datasea's meticulously developed three-tier large model system. At its core is the model layer, constructed around essential elements such as Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision (CV), and cross-modal functionalities.

On top of this foundation, the task layer concentrates on specialized functions like dialogue, search, and OCR. Finally, the industry layer customizes solutions for specific scenarios, ranging from rural areas to government affairs to cultural tourism. This detailed layering allows Datasea to enhance understanding and feedback performance in diverse application contexts.

Strategic Partnerships

In addition to its powerful tools and platforms, collaborations with industry partners also play a vital role in refining the Company's solutions. By gaining a deeper understanding of customer needs and receiving valuable feedback, Datasea can effectively train its model and optimize its intelligence.

Enhanced 5G Messaging Tools

Finally, Datasea's AI-driven core powers upgraded 5G messaging tools. These enable users to dive into data learning, leading to enhanced recognition, understanding, decision-making, and generation capabilities. Such sophisticated functionality translates into accurate, cost-effective development and deployment solutions.

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea Inc., through its variable interest entity, Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd., a digital technology company in China, engages in three converging and innovative industries: smart city, acoustic intelligence, and 5G messaging. Datasea is a company that provides smart city solutions designed to meet the security needs of residential communities, schools, and commercial enterprises. They leverage facial recognition technology, other visual intelligence algorithms, and cutting-edge acoustic and non-visual intelligence algorithms to achieve their goal. Most recently, in response to the growing utilization of 5G technologies and the overall initiative to utilize Datasea’s technology capabilities to expand business coverage and revenue resources, Datasea has also strategically expanded business coverage to 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. Datasea has been certified as one of the High-Tech Enterprises (jointly issued by the Beijing Science and Technology Commission, Beijing Finance Bureau, Beijing State Taxation Bureau, and Beijing Local Taxation Bureau) and one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises (issued by the Zhongguancun Science Park Administrative Committee) in recognition of the Company’s achievement in high technology products. Get real-time Datasea updates by following us on Social Media and our website. Datasea routinely posts important new information. Twitter @Dataseainc, https://twitter.com/Dataseainc ;

