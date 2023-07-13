Stifel Ranks No. 1 in J.D. Power Study

Stifel No. 1 in Overall Employee Advisor Satisfaction and Four Individual Categories

ST. LOUIS, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (: SF) today announced that its Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated broker-dealer subsidiary ranked No. 1 in the employee advisor segment of the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Financial Advisor Satisfaction StudySM.

Stifel’s overall score, calculated from responses submitted by Stifel financial advisors, was 777 out of 1,000 – more than 32% higher than the industry average of 588.

In addition to ranking No. 1 overall, Stifel ranked No. 1 in four individual categories: leadership and culture, products and marketing, operational support, and compensation. The firm also ranked No. 2 in professional development.

“I am thrilled that J.D. Power has named Stifel the No. 1 investment firm for employee advisor satisfaction,” said Ron Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO of Stifel. “This is special because it comes from our advisors; it’s also timely because advisors around the country are voting with their feet and choosing Stifel. Advisors today want to own their own books, build enterprise value, and have the best platform for their clients. While some pundits may think of these as new concepts, they are part of Stifel’s core values, and at the end of the day firms are judged on their core values.”

Kruszewski continued, “As the study shows, many advisors in our industry are burdened by administrative duties and other non-value-added tasks that prevent them from spending time with their clients. At Stifel, keeping such bureaucracy to a minimum is one of the many ways in which we attract and retain high-performing, client-focused advisors. As a firm where success meets success, we’re continually investing in the resources, support, and technology they need, as well as an environment in which they can truly thrive.”

Stifel ranks as the seventh largest full-service investment firm in terms of number of financial advisors, with 2,350 financial advisors.

Stifel Company Information
Stifel Financial Corp. (: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Media Contact:
Neil Shapiro, (212) 271-3447 or Brian Spellecy, (314) 342-2000

Investor Relations Contact:
Joel Jeffrey, (212) 271-3610

