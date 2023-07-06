Game Time Productions Signs Consulting Agreement with Sports Celebrity Agent Jaron Hines

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 6, 2023

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlite Ventures, Inc dba Game Time Productions (OTC Pink:"GRNL") has announced the signing of a Consulting Agreement with Jaron Hines, who has spent the last 24 years working with and representing top level celebrities in sports and entertainment. Hines will be leading GRNL's efforts to land major celebrity signings for licensing deals, endorsements, podcasting, appearances, social media monetization, sponsorships, and charitable outreach programs, both for GRNL and its future Game Time Media clients.

He will also be assisting in the start-up of Game Time Media's podcast programming and distribution systems. Hines has a business degree from Southern Illinois University, is a former two sport college athlete, and has worked with several Fortune 100 companies.

"We are thrilled to bring Jaron Hines on to our team," said Game Time Productions CEO Adam Pennington. "His experience working with athletes of the magnitude of Shaquille O'Neil speaks for itself, and we are confident that his expertise in talent representation will bring added value to our company."

Hines expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Joining forces with Game Time Productions is an incredible opportunity. I am excited to work directly with my first publicly traded company, alongside their talented team and contribute to their continued success."

ABOUT GAME TIME PRODUCTIONS

Game Time Productions recently entered the Sports Licensing and Merchandising markets through the acquisition of Game Time Watches and Game Time Bands. Game Time is the leader in licensed sports watches having active, ongoing license agreements with the NFL, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, and WWE, along with several iconic athletes and brands. GRNL also recently formed Game Time Media, Inc, to develop its podcast content and distribution networks, along with its social media, public relations and media outreach efforts.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological risks pertaining to the Company's business may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information future

events or otherwise. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Contact: Lynn Aronberg Public Relations
Lynn Aronberg, President (310) 299-6143
Email: [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/game-time-productions-signs-consulting-agreement-with-sports-celebrity-agent-jaron-hines-301871080.html

SOURCE Greenlite Ventures Inc

