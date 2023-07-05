CALGARY, AB, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Decibel") (TSXV: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF), a market leader in premium cannabis and extract manufactured products, announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders ("Shareholders") held on July 5, 2023 (the "Meeting").

Results of the Meeting

Shareholders approved all matters submitted by the Company for consideration at the Meeting.

At the Meeting, Shareholders:

(i) fixed the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting at five (5) directors; (ii) elected each of Shawn Dym (Chairman), Manjit Minhas, Nadia Vattovaz, Jakob Ripshtein and Paul Wilson to serve as directors of the Company; and (iii) appointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors.

Notwithstanding his election, Mr. Wilson received more votes "withheld" than "for". As a result, immediately following the Meeting and in accordance with the Company's majority voting policy, Mr. Wilson tendered his conditional resignation to the Company's board of directors for their consideration (the "Board"). The Board has ninety (90) days to consider such resignation and will notify the Shareholders of the outcome of such consideration in due course by press release.

About Decibel

Decibel is a consumer-focused cannabis company focused on delivering products that delight consumers through a commitment to robust innovation and product quality. Leading brands General Admission, Qwest, and Vox are among its portfolio sold both across Canada and beginning to extend towards new countries to create a global footprint. Decibel operates a processing and manufacturing facility in Calgary, Alberta, and two cultivation facilities in Creston, British Columbia, and Battleford, Saskatchewan.

