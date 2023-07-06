WESTMINSTER, Colo., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) announced that Ball's Eyeris® High Definition printing technology was awarded the top spot in the 2023 Colored by INX Can Design Contest for the production of Shiner TexHex Bruja's Brew IPA can graphics.

"On a crowded shelf, nothing grabs your attention more than the blazing eyes of Shiner TexHex Bruja's Brew IPA. The colors of the design and the complex graphics, combined with Ball Corporation's exclusive Eyeris® High Definition color separation technology, present an outstanding design with standout visual impact," said Levi Boss, Ball Corporation Graphics Center of Excellence director.

Eyeris® High Definition printing technology brings detailed graphics and photographic imagery to life, continuing to elevate the can as a fully recyclable, premium option to stand out on the shelf.

"The Shiner Beer and Bakery Agency teams cultivated an artful design which demands colors that pop and grab attention. Together we were able to collaborate with Ball's Graphics Center of Excellence to help this design become a reality. We decided to use Ball's Eyeris® technology and INX's Color Catalog to get the image definition and vibrant colors just right," said Nick Weiland, brand director of Shiner Beer.

"This particular design series by Shiner is so striking because of the depth of opacity from the dark contouring colors, and the brighter inks radiate in the lighter image areas," continued Boss. "Being able to quickly view the actual inks on the aluminum substrate on which they will be printed allows for the designer to realize the vision of the artwork."

Ball leads the aluminum beverage packaging industry—having the broadest and most capable manufacturing footprint in the world, the most product offerings, and more than 143 years of packaging innovation. For more information on Eyeris® High Definition printing, visit https://www.ball.com/packaging/beverage-cans.

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 21,000 people worldwide and reported 2022 net sales of $15.35 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking" statements concerning future events and financial performance. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," and similar expressions typically identify forward-looking statements, which are generally any statements other than statements of historical fact. Such statements are based on current expectations or views of the future and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. You should therefore not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements and they should be read in conjunction with, and qualified in their entirety by, the cautionary statements referenced below. Ball undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Key factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be different are summarized in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Exhibit 99 in Ball's Form 10-K, which are available on Ball's website and at www.sec.gov. Additional factors that might affect: a) Ball's packaging segments include product capacity, supply, and demand constraints and fluctuations and changes in consumption patterns; availability/cost of raw materials, equipment, and logistics; competitive packaging, pricing and substitution; changes in climate and weather and related events such as drought, wildfires, storms, hurricanes, tornadoes and floods; footprint adjustments and other manufacturing changes, including the startup of new facilities and lines; failure to achieve synergies, productivity improvements or cost reductions; unfavorable mandatory deposit or packaging laws; customer and supplier consolidation; power and supply chain interruptions; changes in major customer or supplier contracts or loss of a major customer or supplier; inability to pass through increased costs; war, political instability and sanctions, including relating to the situation in Russia and Ukraine and its impact on Ball's supply chain and its ability to operate in Europe, the Middle East and Africa regions generally; changes in foreign exchange or tax rates; and tariffs, trade actions, or other governmental actions, including business restrictions and orders affecting goods produced by Ball or in its supply chain, including imported raw materials; b) Ball's aerospace segment include funding, authorization, availability and returns of government and commercial contracts; and delays, extensions and technical uncertainties affecting segment contracts; c) Ball as a whole include those listed above plus: the extent to which sustainability-related opportunities arise and can be capitalized upon; changes in senior management, succession, and the ability to attract and retain skilled labor; regulatory actions or issues including those related to tax, environmental, social and governance reporting, competition, environmental, health and workplace safety, including U.S. Federal Drug Administration and other actions or public concerns affecting products filled in Ball's containers, or chemicals or substances used in raw materials or in the manufacturing process; technological developments and innovations; the ability to manage cyber threats; litigation; strikes; disease; pandemic; labor cost changes; inflation; rates of return on assets of Ball's defined benefit retirement plans; pension changes; uncertainties surrounding geopolitical events and governmental policies, including policies, orders, and actions related to COVID-19; reduced cash flow; interest rates affecting Ball's debt; and successful or unsuccessful joint ventures, acquisitions and divestitures, and their effects on Ball's operating results and business generally.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ball-corporation-and-shiner-texhex-named-2023-colored-by-inx-can-design-contest-winner-301870875.html

SOURCE Ball Corporation