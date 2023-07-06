Stryker launches industry's only fully autonomous guidance system

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

KALAMAZOO, Michigan, USA, July 6, 2023

Ortho Q Guidance system with Ortho Guidance software offers state-of-the-art workflow

KALAMAZOO, Michigan, USA, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stryker (

NYSE:SYK, Financial) announced the launch of its Ortho Q Guidance system, the only fully autonomous system in the industry, easily controlled by the surgeon from the sterile field. The system combines new optical tracking options via a redesigned, state-of-the-art camera with sophisticated algorithms of the newly launched Ortho Guidance software to deliver additional surgical planning and guidance capabilities When used with Ortho Q, the Ortho Guidance software for Express Knee, Precision Knee and Versatile Hip serves as a planning and intraoperative guidance system that enhances procedural speed and efficiency through a smart, streamlined workflow.

"Ortho Q was designed specifically for our orthopaedic customers and is the culmination of a multiyear collaboration between teams in India, Germany and the United States. This platform builds a foundation for the future of orthopaedic surgical capability," said Bill Scott, vice president and general manager of Stryker's Orthopaedic Instruments business.

Ortho Q Guidance system features include:

  • Robotics-ready platform includes dual PCs and a quick-refresh camera
  • Implant agnostic software allows surgeons to use implant of choice, enabling facilities the ability to meet the needs of the entire service line in one platform
  • Triathlon implant dedicated software provides surgeons additional clinical feedback
  • Small footprint allows for use in the operating room and the ASC setting

For more information, please visit Stryker's Ortho Q Guidance product page at https://www.stryker.com/us/en/orthopaedic-instruments/c/Ortho-Q-Guidance.html

About Stryker
Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 130 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Media contact
Hillary Eley
Sr. Manager, Strategic Communications
Instruments
[email protected]com

SOURCE Stryker

