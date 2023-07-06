-- Live moderated video webcast with members of Evofem management team on Wednesday, July 12th at 4:00 p.m. ET --

SAN DIEGO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (OTCQB: EVFM) (the "Company") today announced that Saundra Pelletier, Chief Executive Officer, and Amy Raskopf, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations of Evofem, will participate in the Virtual Investor Summer Spotlight on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. ET. The virtual event will include a brief overview of the Company's business, a moderated roundtable discussion and an interactive Q&A session.

A live video webcast of the event will be available on the Events and Presentations page of the Company's website ( evofem.com ). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., is focused on commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. The Company's first FDA-approved product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. It comes in a box of 12 pre-filled applicators and is applied 0-60 minutes before each act of sex. Learn more at phexxi.com and evofem.com .

Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

