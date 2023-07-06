BATH & BODY WORKS INTRODUCES NOW ALL REFORMULATED HAND SOAP COLLECTION

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 6, 2023

Featuring bottles made with recycled plastic and a new 100% recyclable carton

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The brand's latest innovation and launch in the hand soap category meets consumer demand for a formula made without parabens, sulfates and dyes in packaging that supports the brand's recently-announced ESG commitments and spans all hand soaps in the assortment.

"Delivering quality products has always been our priority, and we're responding to customer demands by giving them hand soaps that offer same efficacious results but are made without sulfates, parabens and dyes in our unmatched breadth of fragrance choice," said Betsy Schumacher, Chief Merchandising Officer at Bath & Body Works.

With this launch, all Bath & Body Works hand soaps are now:

  • Made without sulfates, parabens or dyes
  • Made with natural essential oils, vitamin E, shea extract and aloe
  • In bottles made with at least 50% recycled plastic

As part of the reformulation, Bath & Body Works is introducing their first-ever hand soap refills. Featuring the Gentle and Clean Foaming formula in a 100% recyclable carton, they provide up to 3.6 refills. In addition to creating an all-new option to refill empty hand soap bottles, the refills can also be used to fill an exclusive refillable glass decanter now available for purchase. The cartons are available in 6 customer-favorite fragrances including Kitchen Lemon, Mahogany Teakwood and Champagne Toast.

Customers can shop all 28 Bath & Body Works-exclusive fragrances, from iconic bestsellers to new-for-the-season scents, across the brand's two hand soap formulas.

  • Gentle and Clean Foaming Hand Soap is a light, luxurious foam that gently washes away dirt and germs
  • Cleansing Gel Hand Soap is a soft gel lather that washes away germs

Bath & Body Works' reformulated hand soaps and refills are available now in stores nationwide. With nearly every location outfitted with a sink, it's the perfect opportunity for customers to try any fragrance and formula available and fall in love with new favorites. Customers can also shop the full collection online at bathandbodyworks.com or via the My Bath & Body Works loyalty app.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS
Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,800 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 425 international franchised locations to an online storefront at BathandBodyWorks.com.

