Cincinnati Financial Schedules Webcast to Discuss Second-Quarter 2023 Results

1 hours ago
CINCINNATI, July 6, 2023

CINCINNATI, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CINF) invites you to listen to the live internet broadcast of its conference call to discuss second-quarter 2023 results on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. ET. The company plans to release its results on Thursday, July 27, after the close of regular trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

What:

CINF second-quarter 2023 earnings conference call

When:

Friday, July 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. ET

Where:

Live over the internet.

How:

Visit www.cinfin.com/investors. Participants are encouraged to go to the website to test your systems for compatibility prior to the time of the call.

Replay:

A replay of the call will be available at cinfin.com/investors beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the live call.

Contact:

Stephanie Johnson, 513-870-2768

About the Company: Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers primarily business, home and auto insurance through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of our other subsidiaries, including life insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance. For additional information about the company, please visit cinfin.com.

Also available on the company's website will be information reconciling any non–GAAP financial measures to be discussed on the conference call.

favicon.png?sn=CL50375&sd=2023-07-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cincinnati-financial-schedules-webcast-to-discuss-second-quarter-2023-results-301871116.html

SOURCE Cincinnati Financial Corporation

