HOUSTON, July 6, 2023

Live moderated video webcast on Wednesday, July 12th at 3:00 PM ET

HOUSTON, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) ("Moleculin" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting highly resistant tumors and viruses, today announced that Walter Klemp, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jon Foster, Executive VP & Chief Financial Officer of Moleculin, will participate in the Virtual Investor Summer Spotlight Series on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company's website (moleculin.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a growing pipeline, including Phase 2 clinical programs, for hard-to-treat tumors and viruses. The Company's lead program, Annamycin is a next-generation anthracycline designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms with little to no cardiotoxicity. Annamycin is currently in development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases.

Additionally, the Company is developing WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator capable of inhibiting p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors while also stimulating a natural immune response, targeting brain tumors, pancreatic and other cancers, and WP1220, an analog to WP1066, for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Moleculin is also engaged in the development of a portfolio of antimetabolites, including WP1122 for the potential treatment of COVID-19 and other viruses, as well as cancer indications including brain tumors, pancreatic and other cancers.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.moleculin.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moleculin-to-participate-in-the-virtual-investor-summer-spotlight-series-301870368.html

SOURCE Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

