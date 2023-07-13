Verizon Business #1 in J.D. Power Small Business Wireline Customer Satisfaction 5th year in a row

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fifth consecutive year, Verizon Business has been awarded #1 in customer satisfaction for Small Business Wireline Services, according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Business Wireline Satisfaction Study. Combined with Verizon Business’ #1 ranking for customer satisfaction in Small Business Wireless Services as well, it is clear that Verizon Business’ customer centric approach is succeeding.

According to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Business Wireline Satisfaction Study, Verizon Business ranked first in five out of six of the study’s factors within the small business segment, including performance and reliability, cost of service, communications, sales representatives and account executives, and customer service.

“This recognition from J.D. Power, one of the most respected consumer insights organizations in the world, is further testament to Verizon Business’s dedication to customer first approach and our continuous effort to enhance services for small businesses,” said Aparna Khurjekar, Chief Revenue Officer, Business Markets & SaaS, Verizon Business. “Verizon Business is committed to supporting the small business community, and winning the award for the fifth year in a row is a validation of the hard work we do on behalf of our customers.”

The J.D. Power Business Wireline Satisfaction Study measures business customer satisfaction with voice and data services. The findings include responses from more than 1,514 small businesses, defined as businesses with 1-19 employees, across the U.S.

For more information on Verizon’s Small Business Solutions, visit https://www.verizon.com/business/solutions/small-business/

Media Contact:
Sarah Heinz
347-931-6300
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg2OTc3MSM1Njc5Mjc3IzIwMDg2NjQ=
Verizon-Sourcing-LLC.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.