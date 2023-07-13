SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today the company completed its acquisition of Hickory Hill Farm & Garden (“Hickory Hill”), a wholesale distributor of irrigation, nursery and landscape supply products with one location in Eatonton, Georgia.

“For more than 25 years, Hickory Hill has provided superb service to their customers,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply. “Combined with our existing business in the Lake Oconee area, we will now be able to provide the full line of landscaping products and supplies to landscape professionals in this high-growth local market.”

“We are truly excited to join the SiteOne family,” said Todd Copelan, owner of Hickory Hill. “It is a great cultural fit for our team, and we believe this combination will further enhance our ability to serve customers throughout the Lake Oconee market.”

This is the fifth acquisition in 2023 for SiteOne as the company continues to expand the number of markets in which it offers the full range of landscape supplies and services to landscape professionals.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national full product line wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/

