MINNEAPOLIS, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf ( JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, announced three new integrations with Google Cloud, enabling and protecting mobile workforces that use Google and Apple. Encompassing Zero Trust, observability, and identity workflows, Jamf continues to provide unique value for Google Cloud users with Apple devices.

Bringing Zero Trust to Life: Google Cloud’s BeyondCorp Enterprise Now Available for iOS and iPadOS

Jamf’s integration with BeyondCorp now supports device compliance signals for iOS and iPadOS. The addition of Apple’s mobile platforms builds on last year’s release of the Jamf and Google Cloud’s BeyondCorp integration for macOS . Jamf is the first management platform to support Apple desktop and mobile devices in this Zero Trust framework.



“Some of the world’s most successful organizations choose to empower their employees with Mac and iPhone, while taking advantage of Google Cloud’s speed, security and flexibility for Cloud applications,” said Sam Weiss, Alliance Partner Manager for Google at Jamf. “Now these modern companies that choose Apple hardware and Google Cloud software can more effectively secure and manage their mobile workforces.”

Jamf’s extensive Apple device management and security capabilities allow the enforcement and monitoring of device compliance status. When integrated with BeyondCorp, admins can create context-aware access policies that include Jamf compliance status. This combination of device-based and user-based access controls allows organizations to define policies specific to their needs, ensuring all devices and users can access corporate data wherever they choose to work from.



"We at Unibuddy are thrilled about the seamless integration between Jamf and Google Cloud's BeyondCorp, which aligns with our Zero Trust security model. This partnership will enable us to efficiently manage our macOS and iOS devices while enhancing our security posture and ensuring the privacy of our employees," said Rupen Valand, Global IT Manager at Unibuddy. "Strong security is important for university partners and employees because it helps protect sensitive data and build trust. By providing an extra layer of security for accessing company resources, this solution empowers our employees to work remotely with ease and confidence, unencumbered by security or privacy concerns. We're excited to implement this solution and unlock its full potential with our teams at Unibuddy."

Elevating Security Operations: Google Cloud’s Chronicle Enhances Jamf Integration

Security teams are more effective when they have complete visibility of events in their environment. Google Cloud’s Chronicle is a modern security operations suite that enables threat detection, investigation and response with speed, scale and precision. Chronicle SIEM’s default parsers for Jamf Pro and Jamf Protect now map even more Jamf data into Chronicle’s unified data model (UDM). Additionally, Chronicle’s new support for Webhooks means Jamf Protect can automatically send security alerts and events to Chronicle as they occur. Now, IT and security teams can more effectively collaborate on security event detection and prevention by aggregating Jamf’s Apple device telemetry in Chronicle. The Chronicle parsers for Jamf Pro, Jamf Protect and support for Webhook, are all available now.



“Directly integrating Jamf Protect into Chronicle has been a big win for us,” said Mikail Tunç, Head Of Security at Algbra. “The extensive detail provided by Jamf Protect Telemetry logs has heightened our ability to identify and mitigate more threats than ever, while staying resilient to Apple OS updates. We look forward to contributing to the broader community by open-sourcing our Chronicle detection rules over Jamf Protect data.”

Simplifying end-user protection: Jamf brings Google Cloud Identity support to Jamf Trust

Jamf has extended Google Cloud Identity support to Jamf Trust and improved the user app for endpoint security. This enhancement brings a consistent single sign-on experience for users with their Identity credentials, enabling robust endpoint security without complex integrations or additional assistance from IT.

“At Spendesk, we’re thrilled to have our native identity provider Google Cloud supported by the Jamf Trust app. This will allow us to speed up our Zero Trust adoption. It’s really great how Jamf supports Google Cloud-based organizations like Spendesk,” said Hakim Boukir, IT Manager at Spendesk.

To learn more about the Jamf and Google Cloud partnership, visit: https://www.jamf.com/integrations/google/ .

