2 hours ago
Macy's is celebrating Black Friday in July with its biggest savings event of the season, offering a week of incredible prices on a wide range of summer essentials across all categories. From jewelry to handbags, home items, shoes, watches, and more, shoppers can score irresistible deals on must-have products, making this summer truly unforgettable.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230706990481/en/

417622CFD2_C2202952-0001.jpg

Shop unbeatable deals during Macy's Black Friday Sale in July from July 6 – 12 (Photo: Business Wire)

Customers can browse Macy's assortment both in-store, online, or through the Macy's app. Whether you need to get pool-party-ready or hosting a backyard barbeque, Macy’s is your summer shopping destination.

Top Deals

  • 20-60% off select furniture, mattresses & rugs
  • 30-50% off select beauty & fragrance
  • 40-50% off select women’s sandals & shoes
  • 40-60% off select dining & entertaining
  • 50% off select handbags & wallets
  • 50% off select men’s looks from Club Room, Alfani, I.N.C. & more
  • 60% off select women’s swim
  • 65% off select fine jewelry
  • 75% off select sheets
  • Select bras, pajamas & more starting at $10.99

Multiple Ways to Shop

Shoppers are welcome to join us in-store or explore our convenient pickup options including curbside pick-up, buy online-pick-up in store, buy online-ship to store, and same-day delivery with DoorDash on select items through macys.com and on the Macy’s mobile app.

Macy’s Star Rewards

Star Rewards is Macy's loyalty program where members earn on every purchase, except gift cards, services, and fees. Customers can enroll in the complimentary Bronze rewards program to earn points toward Star Money every time they shop, no matter how they pay. Plus, benefits include special perks, savings, surprises and more. For more information, visit Macys.com/starrewards.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M), serves as the style source for generations of customers. With one of the nation’s largest e-commerce platforms powered by macys.com and mobile app, paired with a nationwide network of stores, Macy’s delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, offering great values in apparel, home, beauty, accessories and more. Macy’s gives customers even more ways to shop and own their style through an off-price assortment at Macy’s Backstage and at our highly curated and smaller store format, Market by Macy’s. Each year, Macy’s provides millions with unforgettable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® and helps our customers celebrate special moments, big and small. We’re guided by our purpose—to create a brighter future with bold representation—that empowers more voice, choice and ownership for our colleagues, customers and communities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230706990481/en/

