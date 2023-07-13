Macy's is celebrating Black Friday in July with its biggest savings event of the season, offering a week of incredible prices on a wide range of summer essentials across all categories. From jewelry to handbags, home items, shoes, watches, and more, shoppers can score irresistible deals on must-have products, making this summer truly unforgettable.

Customers can browse Macy's assortment both in-store, online, or through the Macy's app. Whether you need to get pool-party-ready or hosting a backyard barbeque, Macy’s is your summer shopping destination.

Top Deals

20-60% off select furniture, mattresses & rugs

30-50% off select beauty & fragrance

40-50% off select women’s sandals & shoes

40-60% off select dining & entertaining

50% off select handbags & wallets

50% off select men’s looks from Club Room, Alfani, I.N.C. & more

60% off select women’s swim

65% off select fine jewelry

75% off select sheets

Select bras, pajamas & more starting at $10.99

Multiple Ways to Shop

Shoppers are welcome to join us in-store or explore our convenient pickup options including curbside pick-up, buy online-pick-up in store, buy online-ship to store, and same-day delivery with DoorDash on select items through macys.com and on the Macy’s mobile app.

Macy’s Star Rewards

Star Rewards is Macy's loyalty program where members earn on every purchase, except gift cards, services, and fees. Customers can enroll in the complimentary Bronze rewards program to earn points toward Star Money every time they shop, no matter how they pay. Plus, benefits include special perks, savings, surprises and more. For more information, visit Macys.com/starrewards.

About Macy’s

