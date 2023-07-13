Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) (the "Company") today announced that Raman Bukkapatnam will join the Company as Chief Information Officer, effective July 10, 2023. As a member of the Company’s Executive Committee, Bukkapatnam will report directly to John Geller, President and Chief Executive Officer. In his role, Bukkapatnam will be responsible for leading the enterprise’s global technology strategy, transformation, and modernization.

Bukkapatnam is a strategic leader with over 25 years of experience in technology consulting, retail, consumer products, manufacturing, media, and supply chain.

He brings to the Company a strong background of foundational enterprise platforms, digital customer experience solutions, vendor partnership strategies, change management, enterprise architecture, cloud migration, data engineering, integrations, automation and more.

Prior to joining the Company, he served as Vice President, Global Technology at Nike, Inc., where he played a critical role in reshaping digital retail, improving enterprise resource planning and supply chain platforms, and making significant contributions to productivity, growth, and margin improvements. Under his leadership, Nike successfully migrated to a cloud global enterprise resource planning application to allow for scale, performance, and operational efficiencies. Bukkapatnam was also responsible for leading the company’s retail store technology footprint, sustainability technology initiatives and digital connectivity with manufacturing factories and suppliers.

Prior to Nike, Bukkapatnam had a more than 20 year-career at Starbucks serving in multiple leadership roles. As a Global Vice President at Starbucks, he was responsible for overseeing and leading critical functions like global supply chain and finance technologies, data engineering and analytics, and store development. He led a number of digital transformation initiatives impacting the company's technological landscape, including Starbucks' introduction of customer mobile applications.

"I am thrilled to add Raman to our executive team given his experience with some of the world’s most iconic brands and his knowledge in navigating large scale hybrid technology landscapes to deliver solutions that make the customer experience easier and more intuitive,” said John Geller, president & chief executive officer. “With Raman’s leadership, I am confident that we’ll be able to quickly and effectively deliver technology solutions for the next generation of travelers who seek flexibility and access, personalization, and simplified, seamless digital experiences when vacationing.”

In his new role, Bukkapatnam will lead the Company’s efforts to modernize the technology footprint across global sites and resorts, improve processes to maximize productivity for associates, drive adoption of automation, and deliver new digital tools to improve the vacation experience for Owners, members, and guests.

“This is an incredibly exciting time to join the leadership team at Marriott Vacations Worldwide and be part of the growth strategy for the future,” said Bukkapatnam. “I understand that a priority for the Company is a strong, agile technology infrastructure to power us forward as a leader in the leisure travel space. I’m happy to be part of building how digital will change what the future of vacation looks like for all of our stakeholders.”

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products, and services. The Company has over 120 vacation ownership resorts and approximately 700,000 owner families in a diverse portfolio that includes some of the most iconic vacation ownership brands. The Company also operates an exchange network and membership programs comprised of more than 3,200 affiliated resorts in over 90 countries and territories, and provides management services to other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the Company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230706431694/en/