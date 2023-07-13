Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced two new sales for a K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) and two K1 Call Boxes.

One of the largest churches in the nation with a weekly attendance of over 35,000 across seventeen campuses will deploy a K5 ASR to patrol the parking lot in one if its Arizona locations. With over 105 acres and a 3,500+ seat auditorium, it is the church’s largest campus. According to the client, guard services are challenging and expensive in Arizona and they needed a security solution to combat the extreme heat that hinders hired guards from patrolling their locations consistently. Criminal trespassing is a particular nuisance, so the K5 will be patrolling their parking lot and around the building deterring and detecting to protect their campus and visitors.

A northern California county expanded its emergency communications services through its Office of Emergency Services (EOS). The EOS is responsible for coordinating with County departments, local cities, and special districts to mitigate against, prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters.

The county purchased 2 new K1 Call Boxes with satellite telecommunications to serve remote recreation areas at a local state park in the Sierra Nevada mountains. In 2018, emergency phones provided quick response saving 3 lives at the river. One of the new call boxes will be a replacement for one that was recently irreparably damaged by vandals.

