What’s the news: Google’s first foldable phone is officially here and T-Mobile is kicking off pre-orders for the Pixel Fold today online and in stores, with availability on Tuesday, July 18.

What’s the offer: Both new and existing customers can get up to $1000 off when adding a line OR trading in an eligible device on Go5G Plus or Magenta MAX — and score a free Pixel Buds A-Series after rebate with virtual prepaid Mastercard when picking up a Pixel Fold from T-Mobile. As the Un-carrier’s best plan yet, Go5G Plus comes loaded with $270 in extra perks for families every single month — like Netflix On Us, free in-flight Wi-Fi, free international high-speed data, T-Mobile Tuesdays and way more. And that’s all on top of getting access to what wireless experts say is the nation’s overall network leader. Plus, unlike Carrier customers who are locked in three-year device contracts to get the best deals, Go5G Plus customers are upgrade-ready every two years and always get the same great device deals — whether they’re a new or existing customer.

Why it matters: Only the Un-carrier is giving Pixel Fold customers the chance to save a grand on Google’s debut foldable AND unravel the ultimate 5G experience thanks to T-Mobile’s three-carrier aggregation capability. This exclusive T-Mobile feature gives only Un-carrier customers supercharged speeds, blazing connectivity and seamless responsiveness in parts of the network— all while scoring a steal of a deal on the world’s thinnest foldable.

Who it’s for: Everyone.

The Pixel Fold comes in Obsidian at $33.33/month when adding a line or eligible trade-in on Go5G Plus or Magenta MAX ($0 down; full retail price: $1799.99, plus tax) – all over 24 months with credit check on T-Mobile’s no-interest equipment installment plan. Check out the unboxing video here.

For more details on all Pixel devices at T-Mobile, visit t-mobile.com/offers/google-phone-deals. For more information on T-Mobile for Business offers, visit t-mobile.com/business/offers/google-pixel-deals.

Limited-time offers; subject to change. Contact us before canceling service to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $1,799.99 – Google Pixel Fold / $99.99 – Google Pixel Buds A-Series). Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Qualifying credit, service, &, for trade-in offer, trade-in (e.g., save $1000: Samsung Galaxy S20 / Save $500: Samsung Galaxy S7) required. If you have cancelled lines in the past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. $35 device connection charge due at sale. Up to $1,000 via trade-in and/or bill credits; must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Max 4/account. May not be combinable with some offers or discounts. Up to $100 rebate via virtual prepaid Mastercard, which you can use online or in-store via accepted mobile payment apps; no cash access & expires in 6 months. The Virtual Prepaid Mastercard is issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Allow 6-8 weeks from fulfilment of offer requirements. Limit 1 per Google device purchase.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

