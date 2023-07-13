Laser Photonics To Attend the National Center for Manufacturing Sciences Technology Showcase

2 hours ago
Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global industrial developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced that it is hosting an exhibitor space later this month at the National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS) Technology Showcase, a two-day event that will allow industry professionals to showcase how their technology can serve the Tinker Air Force Base.

“We are thrilled to be bringing along our newly launched DefenseTech product,” said Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics. “Our cutting-edge technology is an excellent solution to the unique challenges that many industry professionals face when it comes to aerospace MRO.”

Laser Photonics will be showcasing its DefenseTech LPC-MLRI-200 Handheld Laser Cleaning System. The LPC-MLRI-200 is a finishing-class laser cleaning system that provides a non-abrasive cleaning process that is safer, easier to use and more eco-friendly than traditional cleaning methods.This product is specially designed for the defense industry and effectively removes corrosion from metal surfaces on missiles and other equipment without damaging the underlying material.

What: NCMS Technology Showcase
When: July 17-18, 2023
Where: Tinker Air Force Base (AFB) in Oklahoma City, OK

DefenseTech Laser Blasting Technology
DefenseTech Laser Blasting by Laser Photonics are eco-friendly, cost and time-efficient systems that for industrial cleaning, rust removal, paint removal and surface preparation when compared to traditional cleaning methods like sandblasting, dry ice blasting and other abrasive blasting techniques. Laser cleaning removes paint, contaminants, rust, and residues with a high-energy laser beam which leaves the substrate untouched.

About Laser Photonics Corporation
Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting, and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC’s new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology, and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC’s “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

