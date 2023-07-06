Experience the Wonders of The Great Land and Top-Rated Fitness Activities With the First-Ever Club Pilates at Sea: An Alaska Retreat Aboard Royal Princess

2 hours ago
SANTA CLARITA, Calif., July 6, 2023

Week-Long Cruise Operates Round-Trip from Seattle September 2-9 and Features Top Instructors, Unforgettable Experiences Both On Board and Ashore

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For fitness enthusiasts or those simply looking for a fun way to get or stay in shape, Princess Cruises and Xponential Fitness' signature Pilates brand, Club Pilates, have teamed up to offer the first-ever Club Pilates at Sea: An Alaska Retreat, an action-packed adventure sailing round-trip from Seattle aboard Royal Princess September 2-9, 2023.

Reservations for this incredible journey are available here via the Princess Cruises Concierge team. Club Pilates fans pre-register for the voyage by submitting their information to be contacted to secure their booking. Additional details will be sent upon submission.

On this unforgettable seven-day voyage participants can get an up-close-and-personal look at The Great Land as they explore stunning Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan as well as scenic cruising of Glacier National Park and a visit to charming Victoria, B.C. While on board, guests can enjoy a full range of Pilates and other Xponential fitness classes led by top instructors offering tips, encouragement and more.

This one-of-a-kind cruise marks the first time guests can enjoy a seagoing retreat dedicated to Club Pilates, the largest Pilates brand in the world offering a low-impact, full-body workout with classes that challenge the mind as well as the body. Guests will be invited to participate in a Club Pilates class with glaciers, mountains, and the rugged Alaska landscape for a truly remarkable experience. In the spirit of being in peak season for a chance to view Aurora Borealis, the Northern Lights, other exclusive elements include a moonlit Glow Flow class experience, plus an R&R restorative class for ultimate relaxation.

Known for its rugged beauty and active excursions, Alaska is the perfect venue for the inaugural Club Pilates at Sea: An Alaska Retreat which offers participants an array of incredible landside experiences from which to choose, from hiking, canoeing and ziplining to leisurely pursuits such as whale watching, salmon bakes and tours of historic Gold Rush towns.

Combined with all the exclusive Club Pilates fitness experiences on board and Royal Princess' amazing culinary, entertainment and activity options and, of course friendly, personalized service – and a few surprises – Club Pilates at Sea: An Alaska Retreat offers the best of both worlds. It's an unforgettable experience guests won't want to miss!

"We're beyond thrilled to partner with Princess Cruises – Alaska's number one cruise operator – on our first-ever Club Pilates cruise which offers our members and, those interested in fitness, a unique opportunity to enjoy classes led by the best instructors in fitness, meet new people, and marvel at Alaska's pristine natural beauty. We can't wait to welcome everyone on board," said Mike Gray, president of Club Pilates.

About Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

About Club Pilates
Founded in 2007, Club Pilates is the largest Pilates brand by number of studios, designed with the vision of making Pilates more accessible, approachable and welcoming to everyone. Club Pilates has appeared in both Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 and Fastest-Growing Franchises seven years running, and Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 lists multiple times. Club Pilates offers extensive training certification for its instructors. Its 500-hour training program includes instruction on Pilates, barre, Triggerpoint, and TRX Suspension Trainers. Club Pilates is headquartered in Irvine, CA and backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of boutique fitness brands. To learn more about Club Pilates, visit https://www.clubpilates.com.

