Omnicom Acquires Award Winning Creative Agency Grabarz & Partner

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) today announced the acquisition of Grabarz & Partner to further cement its leadership position in Germany, the fourth largest advertising market in the world.

Founded in 1993, Grabarz & Partner is a world-class creative agency headquartered in Hamburg. With more than 260 employees, the agency works with prominent global and local clients such as Deutsche Bahn, IKEA, Lidl and Porsche. It has been named to prestigious industry lists such as Cannes Lions' "Top Ten Independent Agencies of the Decade" and Campaign UK's "The World's Leading Independent Agencies". Grabarz & Partner's management team will continue to serve in their current roles following the closing of the transaction.

"We're thrilled to add one of the most creative agencies in Germany to our roster and to lean into its stellar reputation in one of Europe's most important economic regions for our clients," said John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom. "Our shared vision for creative excellence is what drew us to them, and we look forward to the impact they'll make as part of Omnicom. We welcome the entire Grabarz & Partner team to the group."

"Throughout our 30 years of existence, we've received many offers for our agency. Omnicom was the first one that truly piqued our interest as they presented us a tailor-made plan that took into account our goals and vision, our strategy as a creative agency, and, above all, our unique culture formed by the last three decades," said Ralf Heuel, co-founder and managing partner at Grabarz & Partner. "We are convinced this will be another successful chapter for Grabarz & Partner, one in which all our clients and employees will benefit."

The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

About Grabarz & Partner
Founded in 1993, G&P is a world-class creative agency headquartered in Hamburg. With more than 260 employees, the agency works with prominent global and local clients such as Deutsche Bahn, IKEA, Lidl and Porsche. It has been named to prestigious industry lists such as Cannes Lions' "Top Ten Independent Agencies of the Decade", "Top Ten Independent Agencies of the Decade" by Horizont magazine, "Agency of the Year" by W&V magazine, Eurobest, and Clio awards, "Managers of the Year" by Horizont magazine and Campaign UK's "The World's Leading Independent Agencies".

About Omnicom
Omnicom (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

favicon.png?sn=NY50155&sd=2023-07-06 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnicom-acquires-award-winning-creative-agency-grabarz--partner-301870791.html

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY50155&Transmission_Id=202307060900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY50155&DateId=20230706
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.