NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) today announced the acquisition of Grabarz & Partner to further cement its leadership position in Germany, the fourth largest advertising market in the world.

Founded in 1993, Grabarz & Partner is a world-class creative agency headquartered in Hamburg. With more than 260 employees, the agency works with prominent global and local clients such as Deutsche Bahn, IKEA, Lidl and Porsche. It has been named to prestigious industry lists such as Cannes Lions' "Top Ten Independent Agencies of the Decade" and Campaign UK's "The World's Leading Independent Agencies". Grabarz & Partner's management team will continue to serve in their current roles following the closing of the transaction.

"We're thrilled to add one of the most creative agencies in Germany to our roster and to lean into its stellar reputation in one of Europe's most important economic regions for our clients," said John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom. "Our shared vision for creative excellence is what drew us to them, and we look forward to the impact they'll make as part of Omnicom. We welcome the entire Grabarz & Partner team to the group."

"Throughout our 30 years of existence, we've received many offers for our agency. Omnicom was the first one that truly piqued our interest as they presented us a tailor-made plan that took into account our goals and vision, our strategy as a creative agency, and, above all, our unique culture formed by the last three decades," said Ralf Heuel, co-founder and managing partner at Grabarz & Partner. "We are convinced this will be another successful chapter for Grabarz & Partner, one in which all our clients and employees will benefit."

The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

About Grabarz & Partner

Founded in 1993, G&P is a world-class creative agency headquartered in Hamburg. With more than 260 employees, the agency works with prominent global and local clients such as Deutsche Bahn, IKEA, Lidl and Porsche. It has been named to prestigious industry lists such as Cannes Lions' "Top Ten Independent Agencies of the Decade", "Top Ten Independent Agencies of the Decade" by Horizont magazine, "Agency of the Year" by W&V magazine, Eurobest, and Clio awards, "Managers of the Year" by Horizont magazine and Campaign UK's "The World's Leading Independent Agencies".

About Omnicom

Omnicom (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

