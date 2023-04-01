Golub Capital Private Credit Fund Breaks Escrow with Net Proceeds of $650 Million

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023

GCRED makes Golub Capital's middle market direct lending franchise accessible to a broader client base across the private wealth market

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golub Capital today announced that the Golub Capital Private Credit Fund ("GCRED" or the "Fund"), a non-traded business development company, broke escrow with approximately $650 million in net proceeds on June 30, 2023.

GOLUB_CAPITAL_LOGO.jpg

Golub Capital, founded in 1994, is a leading lender to middle market companies with over $60 billion of capital under management as of April 1, 2023.1 GCRED will access Golub Capital's leading U.S. debt platform, proprietary deal flow, disciplined underwriting process and experienced management team. The Fund seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in privately originated and privately negotiated investments, predominantly through direct lending to U.S. private companies in the middle market and upper middle market in the form of one stop and other senior secured loans.

"Golub Capital has a 20-year track record of investing in loans to middle market companies and building long-term partnerships with leading private equity sponsors," said David Golub, President of Golub Capital. "We are pleased to provide private wealth investors greater access to what we believe is a differentiated offering from an experienced manager with a specialized focus on private credit."

Golub Capital's Intermediary Wealth Solutions business is a dedicated team focused on delivering compelling investment solutions and gold-standard client service to the private wealth market via wirehouses, regional broker-dealers, private banks, registered investment advisors and other intermediaries.

"We are seeing tremendous interest from private wealth investors in accessing Golub Capital's private credit expertise and the success of the GCRED private offering reflects that," said Tom Burt, Managing Director and Head of Intermediary Wealth Solutions at Golub Capital. "Our team looks forward to working with our existing and new partners to continue to provide compelling solutions suited to the needs of the private wealth market."

Tom Burt joined Golub Capital in June 2022 and the Intermediary Wealth Solutions team has since expanded to 7 people across the United States.

As part of Golub Capital's continued expansion into the private wealth market, the Firm announced a partnership with fintech platform iCapital in 2022, which would extend access to Golub Capital's private credit strategies to the wealth managers on the iCapital platform.

About Golub Capital

Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning direct lender and experienced credit asset manager. We specialize in delivering reliable, creative and compelling financing solutions to companies backed by private equity sponsors. Our sponsor finance expertise also forms the foundation of our Broadly Syndicated Loan and Credit Opportunities investment programs. We nurture long-term, win-win partnerships that inspire repeat business from private equity sponsors and investors.

As of April 1, 2023, Golub Capital had over 800 employees and over $60 billion of capital under management, a gross measure of invested capital including leverage. The firm has lending offices in Chicago, New York, San Francisco and London. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Golub Capital Private Credit Fund undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the shares referred to in this press release in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. A registration statement relating to these securities was filed and has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This offering is being made solely by means of a written prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering must be made available to you prior to making a purchase of shares in connection with this offering and may be obtained from the Fund's website, when available, at [www.gcredbdc.com].

Media Contact

[email protected]

1 Capital under management is a gross measure of invested capital including leverage.

favicon.png?sn=NY50541&sd=2023-07-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golub-capital-private-credit-fund-breaks-escrow-with-net-proceeds-of-650-million-301870718.html

SOURCE Golub Capital

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY50541&Transmission_Id=202307060900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY50541&DateId=20230706
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.