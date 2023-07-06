Leads Navigator for Business Contacts Brings a World of Leads to Sales Offices Across the World

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023

Fastbase Inc. Extends Leads Navigator with On-demand Business Contact Leads

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastbase Inc. (OTC:FBSE) announce the launch of Leads Navigator for Business Contacts, a revolutionary service designed to empower businesses in their quest for valuable leads. With access to an extensive database of +500 million business contacts worldwide, this service provides on-request access to comprehensive information such as individuals' names, Linkedin profiles, job experience, email addresses, phone numbers, company names, websites, and much more. Leads Navigator for Business Contacts is aimed at companies with their eye on ROI – offering an affordable price of US$0.20 per lead with no registration necessary.

Leads Navigator for Business Contacts is a groundbreaking solution to supply business contact details on-tap, cost-effectively enables businesses to optimize their sales funnel, allowing sales teams to elevate their visitor identification strategies to unprecedented heights. By identifying potential customers' companies and tailoring lead nurturing and email campaigns based on their job titles, businesses can actively engage with prospects at every stage of their customer journey. As a result, your sales pipeline will be filled with high-quality leads, driving increased conversions and revenue growth.

The Leads Navigator for Business database search is driven in a number of ways, depending. which criteria are available – keyword, company category or location; even search on size of company. It is also up to you what type of lead information is required in return: phone, email, social media profile, company email, etc.

Unlike most person-finding services that require expensive subscriptions, Leads Navigator for Business Contacts offers an incredibly affordable solution. For US$0.20 cents per lead, you can gain access to a list of individuals and evaluate their details before making a decision to download them. Moreover, this service is available on both desktop and mobile devices, ensuring seamless integration into your workflow regardless of your preferred platform.

Find the latest Fastbase Inc. (OTC: FBSE) stock quote, news and press releases.

About Fastbase

Fastbase provides business insights on a large scale and offers a growing suite of business solutions to support B2B lead acquisition, marketing, and sales. Fastbase's international lead acquisitions suite gathers detailed information on website visitors for the past 24 months, including name of company, contact information, emails, and LinkedIn profiles.

Fastbase Inc.
140 Broadway, 46th Floor
10005 New York, United States
email: [email protected]
www.fastbase.com

favicon.png?sn=NY49076&sd=2023-07-06 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leads-navigator-for-business-contacts-brings-a-world-of-leads-to-sales-offices-across-the-world-301869446.html

SOURCE Fastbase, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY49076&Transmission_Id=202307060930PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY49076&DateId=20230706
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.