AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, has named BorgWarner one of the 2023-2024 Best Companies to Work For.

BorgWarner was ranked among 200 companies on factors contributing to job seekers' decision-making when choosing a workplace that best meets their needs.

"We are honored to be featured on the U.S. News and World Report's Best Companies to Work For list as we pride ourselves on creating an environment that people want to work in," said Tania Wingfield, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at BorgWarner. "Our company has been through a big transformation this year and the well-being of our employees was – and will continue to be – at the helm of every decision made. We recognize that our employees are truly the force that enables us to charge forward and produce the best mobility solutions for the industry and we strive to constantly meet their workplace morale and satisfaction needs alike."

The inaugural list evaluated companies based on how well they meet workers' expectations, with measures including quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.

"Choosing a company to work for is a big decision and there are many factors to consider during the job seeker's decision-making process," said U.S. News Senior Editor, Consumer Advice, Antonio Barbera. "The 2023-2024 list includes companies that score highest on a variety of metrics that contribute to a positive work environment and day-to-day employee experience."

To calculate the U.S. News Best Companies to Work For list, U.S. News only considered companies that were a part of the Russell 1000 index as of June 2022 and had more than 75 Glassdoor reviews written in 2022. The methodology, developed with the support of a panel of six experts, also factors in data, including employee sentiment, gathered from U.S. News partners Revelio Labs and ESG Book.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility – to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

About U.S News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

