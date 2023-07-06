Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with Free Dippin' Dots

2 hours ago
PADUCAH, Ky., July 6, 2023

Enjoy Complimentary Cups of Dippin' Dots on Sunday, July 16

PADUCAH, Ky., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing says summer like cool, refreshing, ice cream and there is no better way to beat the heat than with a sweet treat. To celebrate National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 16, Dippin' Dots will give away complimentary servings of their original beaded ice cream at participating store and shopping center locations nationwide. Fans do not want to miss this 'scoop'erior opportunity that only comes around once a year!

During a two-hour window, participating Dippin' Dots locations will give customers one free mini cup of their favorite Dippin' Dots flavor. From classics like Cookies 'n Cream, Rainbow Ice and Cotton Candy to the brand-new ICEE Cherry 'n Blue Razz flavor, the options are endless. Please visit www.dippindots.com/locator to find a local store or kiosk near you and be sure to confirm with your nearest location as each will have their own giveaway hours. The promotion is limited to one per customer.

"National Ice Cream Day is our favorite day of the year at Dippin' Dots and we love to celebrate by giving our customers an extra special treat," said Dana Knudsen, Senior Director of Marketing for Dippin' Dots and Doc Popcorn. "Over the past year, more than 70 million servings of Dippin' Dots have been sold. Our annual National Ice Cream Day giveaway is a small way of thanking our loyal customers for their support throughout the year, and celebrating the great times and delicious, lasting memories that Dippin' Dots represents."

But the fun doesn't stop there! For those looking to celebrate National Ice Cream Day at home, Dippin' Dots is offering 20% off all online orders on Sunday, July 16 at www.dippindots.com using the promo code NICD23. For more information on Dippin' Dots, visit www.dippindots.com. For Dippin' Dots National Ice Cream Day images, please click here.

About Dippin' Dots, L.L.C.
Dippin' Dots has produced and distributed its flash frozen tiny beads of ice cream, yogurt, and flavored ice products since 1988. Made at the company's production facility in Paducah, Kentucky, Dippin' Dots distributes its unique frozen products in all 50 states and 7 countries through its franchised and direct distribution network. For more information, including franchise opportunities, visit www.dippindots.com. Follow Dippin' Dots on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About J&J Snack Foods Corp.
J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food and frozen beverage industry. For over fifty years, the company has specialized in delicious snack and beverage brands for the foodservice and retail segments, serving up fun across the U.S. market. J&J Snack Foods' core brands include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, and Dippin' Dots, the original beaded ice cream. The company's broad brand portfolio also includes LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT frozen fruit bars, DOGSTERS ice cream style treats for dogs, ¡Hola! Churros, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and fries, and bakery brands including MARY B'S, DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS, and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

