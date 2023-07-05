Insider Sell: Wayfair Inc's CTO Fiona Tan Sells 24,069 Shares

On July 5, 2023, Fiona Tan, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Wayfair Inc (

W, Financial), sold 24,069 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Wayfair Inc, which we will explore in more detail in this article.

Who is Fiona Tan?

Fiona Tan is the CTO of Wayfair Inc, a leading e-commerce company in the home goods market. She is responsible for overseeing the company's technological advancements and ensuring that Wayfair remains at the forefront of the industry in terms of innovation and customer experience. Her role is crucial in shaping the company's strategic direction and maintaining its competitive edge in the market.

About Wayfair Inc

Wayfair Inc is a U.S.-based e-commerce company that sells home goods. The company offers more than 14 million items from over 11,000 global suppliers. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned from product sales through the Company's five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment consists of amounts earned from product sales through its international sites. It has an online selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and gifts.

Insider Sell Analysis

Over the past year, Fiona Tan has sold a total of 55,901 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale of 24,069 shares is a continuation of this trend. The broader insider transaction history for Wayfair Inc shows a similar pattern, with 54 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

1676954180461264896.png

The consistent selling by insiders could be a signal to investors about the company's future prospects. However, it's important to note that insider selling can occur for a variety of reasons, and it doesn't necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of Fiona Tan's recent sale, Wayfair Inc's shares were trading at $64.13, giving the company a market cap of $7.17 billion.

According to GuruFocus Value, the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.34. The GF Value of $189.12 suggests that the stock has significant upside potential.

1676954197896986624.png

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Despite the consistent insider selling, the low price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests that the stock could be a value trap, and investors should think twice before making a decision.

In conclusion, while the consistent insider selling at Wayfair Inc could be a cause for concern, the stock's current undervaluation according to the GF Value suggests that there could still be potential for gains. As always, investors should conduct their own thorough research before making investment decisions.

