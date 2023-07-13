Marsh McLennan Agency Acquires Integrity HR, Inc.

Marsh McLennan Agency, a subsidiary of Marsh, today announced the acquisition of Integrity HR, Inc., a human resources consulting firm based in Louisville, Kentucky. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 2007, Integrity HR serves midsize clients across industries and sectors, including non-profits, private equity portfolio firms, family-owned businesses, governments, and municipalities, with strategic outsourced human resources (HR) and HR consulting services.

Integrity HR will become part of Marsh McLennan Agency’s national Employee Health & Benefits division, expanding its offerings to include a full suite of new HR capabilities, including compensation consulting, executive succession planning, and talent acquisition.

Integrity HR’s 13 employees, including Amy Newbanks Letke, Founder & CEO, will join Marsh McLennan Agency and continue to work out of their Louisville office.

“By bringing Integrity HR on board, we are elevating our national Employee Health & Benefits offerings to provide midsize clients with a full suite of benefits and HR services,” commented Kate Moher, President of National Employee Health & Benefits at Marsh McLennan Agency. “We are eager to begin rolling out this new capability to clients who are looking to bring their people strategies to the next level.”

Ms. Letke added: “Our mission has always been to help clients reduce HR costs and create more successful, productive, and high-performing organizations. By joining the Marsh McLennan Agency team, we will continue empowering businesses to confidently navigate the complex HR landscape, while also safeguarding their interests through comprehensive talent strategies."

About Marsh McLennan Agency

Marsh McLennan Agency provides business insurance, employee health & benefits, retirement, and private client insurance solutions to organizations and individuals seeking limitless possibilities. With 10,000 colleagues and 170 offices across North America, Marsh McLennan Agency combines the personalized service model of a local consultant with the global resources of the world’s leading professional services firm, Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC).

About Marsh

Marsh is the world’s leading insurance broker and risk advisor. With over 45,000 colleagues operating in 130 countries, Marsh serves commercial and individual clients with data-driven risk solutions and advisory services. Marsh is a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With annual revenue over $20 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver Wyman. For more information, visit marshmclennan.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

