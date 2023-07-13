WORCESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest single-family home community, Bellflower by Toll Brothers, is coming soon to Worcester Township in Pennsylvania. Bellflower by Toll Brothers will be located near the intersection of Skippack Pike and Bethel Road in Lansdale. Construction is underway and the community is expected to open for sale in early Fall 2023.



Conveniently located off Route 73 in Worcester Township, Bellflower by Toll Brothers will include just 16 new single-family luxury homes in a beautiful, wooded setting. Home buyers will be able to choose from four exquisite home designs ranging from 3,215 to 3,734+ square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.

“We’re excited to introduce our newest luxury single-family home community to meet home buyer demand for this popular style of home,” said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania and Delaware. “Bellflower by Toll Brothers will offer residents the best in luxury living in an intimate community featuring large home sites and private backyards.”

Home buyers will also enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations. Whole Foods and McCaffery’s stores are nearby, as well as the King of Prussia Mall, Town Center at King of Prussia, and Valley Forge National Historic Park. Children will attend school in the highly acclaimed Methacton School District.

Major highways including Interstate 476, Routes 73 and 202, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike are easily accessible from Bellflower by Toll Brothers, offering homeowners convenient access to Philadelphia, New Jersey beaches, Pocono Mountains, and New York City.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Montgomery County area include Reserve at Center Square, Overlook at Town Center, Regency at Waterside, and Stonebrook at Upper Merion.

For more information and to join the interest list for Bellflower by Toll Brothers, call (855) 872-8205 or visit TollBrothers.com/Pennsylvania.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.



©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4dc9206-ac47-4840-9bb0-a414a0f407b1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80cb0354-d947-4925-873f-15ba49290358

