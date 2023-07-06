Tuition.io Acquires Wiley's Tuition Manager Business

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 6, 2023

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuition.io, a leading education assistance benefits provider, has acquired Wiley's (NYSE: WLY) Tuition Manager business, which enables employers to offer a range of tuition assistance benefits to their workforces. Terms are undisclosed.

The acquisition is the culmination of a successful relationship between Tuition.io, Wiley and HostedHR dating back more than four years. It continues Tuition.io's growth as a leading Education Assistance service provider, allowing Tuition Manager customers to take full advantage of Tuition.io's modern, highly configurable and customizable platform to offer a wide range of differentiated benefits to their workforces.

Tuition.io offers a full suite of Education Assistance services including student loan wellness, student loan repayment assistance, loan forgiveness, education planning and tuition assistance. When the migration of Wiley clients is completed later this year, Tuition.io will have more than 100 employers using its tuition assistance services.

"This acquisition of Wiley's Tuition Manager business is a threshold moment for Tuition.io," said Scott Thompson, CEO of Tuition.io. "It re-enforces our leadership position in the market, while continuing to assist a growing number of employers to offer innovative and highly compelling education assistance benefits that are integral to attracting, retaining and upskilling the modern workforce."

"We have worked with the Tuition.io team over the past few years and respect their ability to innovate while maintaining the highest standard for client success," said Todd Zipper, executive vice president and general manager leading Wiley's talent segment. "We are confident that they are the right buyer for this business and that our customers will have continued success working with the Tuition.io organization."

The Tuition Manager business will join the current suite of employee benefits already offered by Tuition.io, including Student Loan Repayment, Tuition Assistance, Public Service Loan Forgiveness for non-profits, and Student Loan Wellness.

About Tuition.io
Tuition.io is the leading education assistance benefits platform, encompassing student loan repayment, tuition assistance and a wealth of financial wellness tools to assist employees on their higher education journey. Tuition.io provides an impactful and meaningful solution for employers and their employees. Tuition.io works with leading US employers across all industries including ADP, Carhartt, Emory Healthcare, Ford, Universal Music Group and hundreds of others. For more information, visit www.tuition.io or follow us on Twitter at @Tuitionio or on LinkedIn.

About Wiley
Wiley is a knowledge company, a global leader in research, publishing, and knowledge solutions. One of the world's largest publishers, Wiley is dedicated to the creation of knowledge and the application of knowledge in science, learning, and innovation. The company serves the world's researchers, learners, innovators, and leaders, helping them achieve their goals and solve the world's most important challenges. For more than two centuries, Wiley has been delivering on its timeless mission to unlock human potential. Visit us at Wiley.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

CONTACT: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF50697&sd=2023-07-06 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuitionio-acquires-wileys-tuition-manager-business-301870775.html

SOURCE Tuition.io

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF50697&Transmission_Id=202307061030PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF50697&DateId=20230706
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.