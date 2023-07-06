CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment Arts Research (OTC: EARI), a diversified beverage and media group, is thrilled to announce the granting of a licensing agreement to Great South Bay Brewery for the distribution and production of Original New York Hard Seltzer (5% ABV) on the East Coast. This partnership marks a significant milestone in expanding the reach of this popular beverage and delivering it to consumers across the region.

Under this licensing agreement, Great South Bay Brewery will have the rights to produce and distribute Original New York Hard Seltzer (5% ABV) in the East Coast market. The agreement covers a wide range of territories, including states from Maine to Florida, allowing Great Bay Brewing to tap into the growing demand for high-quality hard seltzers in this region.

Original New York Seltzer has gained a strong reputation for its iconic 80's style of craft soda, appealing to consumers and will now be available as a light, flavorful alcoholic beverage. With its well-balanced blend of natural flavors and a moderate alcohol by volume (ABV) content of 5%, Original New York Hard Seltzer will resonate with those seeking a refreshing, nostalgic adult beverage.

Great South Bay Brewery, known for its commitment to producing craft beers and beverages of exceptional quality, is perfectly positioned to bring Original New York Hard Seltzer to the East Coast market. Their extensive distribution network, combined with their expertise in brewing and marketing, will ensure that consumers in the region have easy access to this delightful beverage.

"We are excited to partner with Great Bay Brewing and grant them the licensing rights for Original New York Hard Seltzer on the East Coast," said Joel Kleinfeld, COO of Entertainment Arts Research Inc. "Great South Bay Brewery shares our passion for crafting premium beverages, and we are confident in their ability to successfully bring Original New York Hard Seltzer to consumers in this thriving market."

"We are thrilled to be chosen as the licensee for Original New York Hard Seltzer on the East Coast," said Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio), President of Great South Bay Brewery. "We believe that this partnership will not only expand our product portfolio but also satisfy the growing demand for high-quality hard seltzers in our region. We look forward to introducing Original New York Hard Seltzer to new consumers and making it a staple in their beverage choices."

Original New York Hard Seltzer (5% ABV) will be available through Great South Bay Brewery's extensive distribution network starting in July this year. Consumers can expect to find Original New York Hard Seltzer in various flavors at their favorite local retailers, bars, and restaurants throughout the East Coast.

ABOUT EARI:

EARI Beverages is a diversified conglomerate of beverage brands with owned media and marketing assets, focused on specific market segments of the beverage industry, operating in the craft beer, craft soda, and craft spirit market segments. The flagship brand is the iconic Original New York Seltzer craft soda, which is bottled by its wholly owned bottling facility, LA Bottleworks Inc. The group has acquired and built distribution across 170 independent distributors and has a footprint in 10,000 retailers. The company bottles its own products and uses several third-party packers and service providers. The most recent acquisition of LA Bottleworks Inc. has provided the company with the capability to produce its own products, such as the Original New York Seltzer brand. The company also owns a craft brewer, Bell City Brewing in Canada and Perfectomundo tequila. For more information on Perfectomundo, please click here for the corporate video.

We also encourage our shareholders to visit www.earigroup.com and our official Twitter account for updates: https://twitter.com/EARI_Bev_Group

Company Websites

www.earigroup.com www.betta4ubrands.com www.drinkfury.com www.whiterhinovodka.com

www.neosuperwater.com www.foodytv.com http://zegen.com.ph/ https://bellcitybrewing.com/

https://laketahoedistilling.com/ https://4elementalspirits.com/ https://perfectomundotequila.com/

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made under the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, and financial condition. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable, but there is no assurance they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. EARI competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and risk factors, including those disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

