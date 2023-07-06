GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for June 2023

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAO PAULO, July 6, 2023

SAO PAULO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of June 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

Highlights:

  • GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 15.4%. Total seats increased 21.7% and the number of departures increased by 20.8%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 14.0% and the load factor was 75.7%.
  • GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 12.4% and demand (RPK) increased by 12.9%. GOL's domestic load factor was 76.0%. The volume of departures increased by 19.4% and seats increased by 20.3%.
  • GOL's international supply (ASK) was 338 million, the demand (RPK) was 249 million and international load factor was 73.5%.

June/23 Preliminary Traffic Figures:

Monthly Traffic Figures (1)

Accumulated Traffic Figures (1)

Accumulated Traffic LTM (1)

Operating data *

Jun/23

Jun/22

% Var.

6M23

6M22

% Var.

LTM23

LTM22

% Var.

Total GOL

Departures

17,893

14,812

20.8 %

110,847

94,328

17.5 %

218,469

175,906

24.2 %

Seats (thousand)

3,125

2,569

21.7 %

19,319

16,451

17.4 %

38,089

30,720

24.0 %

ASK (million)

3,416

2,960

15.4 %

21,454

19,106

12.3 %

43,111

35,090

22.9 %

RPK (million)

2,586

2,269

14.0 %

17,212

15,150

13.6 %

34,680

28,270

22.7 %

Load factor

75.7 %

76.7 %

-0.9 p.p

80.2 %

79.3 %

0.9 p.p

80.4 %

80.6 %

-0.1 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

2,271

1,877

21.0 %

14,971

12,608

18.7 %

29,723

23,998

23.9 %

Domestic GOL

Departures

17,123

14,337

19.4 %

105,818

92,238

14.7 %

208,812

173,511

20.3 %

Seats (thousand)

2,992

2,488

20.3 %

18,456

16,092

14.7 %

36,428

30,310

20.2 %

ASK (million)

3,077

2,737

12.4 %

19,250

18,198

5.8 %

38,752

34,055

13.8 %

RPK (million)

2,338

2,071

12.9 %

15,544

14,387

8.0 %

31,299

27,413

14.2 %

Load factor

76.0 %

75.7 %

0.3 p.p

80.7 %

79.1 %

1.7 p.p

80.8 %

80.5 %

0.3 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

2,178

1,806

20.6 %

14,332

12,307

16.5 %

28,468

23,660

20.3 %

International GOL

Departures

770

475

62.1 %

5,029

2,090

NM

9,657

2,395

NM

Seats (thousand)

133

81

65.1 %

864

359

NM

1,662

410

NM

ASK (million)

338

223

51.7 %

2,204

908

NM

4,359

1,034

NM

RPK (million)

249

198

25.9 %

1,668

763

NM

3,381

857

NM

Load factor

73.5 %

88.6 %

-15.1 p.p

75.7 %

84.0 %

-8.3 p.p

77.6 %

82.9 %

-5.4 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

93

71

31.2 %

638

301

NM

1,255

339

NM

On-time Departures

91.7 %

95.2 %

-3.5 p.p

88.7 %

93.8 %

-5.0 p.p

87.2 %

92.6 %

-5.4 p.p

Flight Completion

98.1 %

99.1 %

-1.0 p.p

98.4 %

99.5 %

-1.2 p.p

98.6 %

99.4 %

-0.7 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand)

10.0

5.7

75.7 %

49.7

31.3

58.7 %

89.8

55.0

63.2 %

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations
[email protected]
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is the largest airline in Brazil. leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since it was founded in 2001. the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America. democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers. bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All". GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers. including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet. movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program. SMILES. In cargo transportation. GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 13.7 thousand highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety. GOL's #1 value. and operates a standardized fleet of 144 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information go to www.voegol.com.br/ir

favicon.png?sn=SP50986&sd=2023-07-06 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-discloses-preliminary-traffic-figures-for-june-2023-301871231.html

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SP50986&Transmission_Id=202307061008PR_NEWS_USPR_____SP50986&DateId=20230706
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.