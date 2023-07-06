SAO PAULO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of June 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

Highlights:

GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 15.4%. Total seats increased 21.7% and the number of departures increased by 20.8%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 14.0% and the load factor was 75.7%.

GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 12.4% and demand (RPK) increased by 12.9%. GOL's domestic load factor was 76.0%. The volume of departures increased by 19.4% and seats increased by 20.3%.

GOL's international supply (ASK) was 338 million, the demand (RPK) was 249 million and international load factor was 73.5%.

June/23 Preliminary Traffic Figures:

Monthly Traffic Figures (1) Accumulated Traffic Figures (1) Accumulated Traffic LTM (1) Operating data * Jun/23 Jun/22 % Var. 6M23 6M22 % Var. LTM23 LTM22 % Var. Total GOL Departures 17,893 14,812 20.8 % 110,847 94,328 17.5 % 218,469 175,906 24.2 % Seats (thousand) 3,125 2,569 21.7 % 19,319 16,451 17.4 % 38,089 30,720 24.0 % ASK (million) 3,416 2,960 15.4 % 21,454 19,106 12.3 % 43,111 35,090 22.9 % RPK (million) 2,586 2,269 14.0 % 17,212 15,150 13.6 % 34,680 28,270 22.7 % Load factor 75.7 % 76.7 % -0.9 p.p 80.2 % 79.3 % 0.9 p.p 80.4 % 80.6 % -0.1 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,271 1,877 21.0 % 14,971 12,608 18.7 % 29,723 23,998 23.9 % Domestic GOL Departures 17,123 14,337 19.4 % 105,818 92,238 14.7 % 208,812 173,511 20.3 % Seats (thousand) 2,992 2,488 20.3 % 18,456 16,092 14.7 % 36,428 30,310 20.2 % ASK (million) 3,077 2,737 12.4 % 19,250 18,198 5.8 % 38,752 34,055 13.8 % RPK (million) 2,338 2,071 12.9 % 15,544 14,387 8.0 % 31,299 27,413 14.2 % Load factor 76.0 % 75.7 % 0.3 p.p 80.7 % 79.1 % 1.7 p.p 80.8 % 80.5 % 0.3 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,178 1,806 20.6 % 14,332 12,307 16.5 % 28,468 23,660 20.3 % International GOL Departures 770 475 62.1 % 5,029 2,090 NM 9,657 2,395 NM Seats (thousand) 133 81 65.1 % 864 359 NM 1,662 410 NM ASK (million) 338 223 51.7 % 2,204 908 NM 4,359 1,034 NM RPK (million) 249 198 25.9 % 1,668 763 NM 3,381 857 NM Load factor 73.5 % 88.6 % -15.1 p.p 75.7 % 84.0 % -8.3 p.p 77.6 % 82.9 % -5.4 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 93 71 31.2 % 638 301 NM 1,255 339 NM On-time Departures 91.7 % 95.2 % -3.5 p.p 88.7 % 93.8 % -5.0 p.p 87.2 % 92.6 % -5.4 p.p Flight Completion 98.1 % 99.1 % -1.0 p.p 98.4 % 99.5 % -1.2 p.p 98.6 % 99.4 % -0.7 p.p Cargo Ton (thousand) 10.0 5.7 75.7 % 49.7 31.3 58.7 % 89.8 55.0 63.2 %

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is the largest airline in Brazil. leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since it was founded in 2001. the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America. democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers. bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All". GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers. including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet. movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program. SMILES. In cargo transportation. GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 13.7 thousand highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety. GOL's #1 value. and operates a standardized fleet of 144 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information go to www.voegol.com.br/ir

