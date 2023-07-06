PR Newswire
SAO PAULO, July 6, 2023
SAO PAULO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of June 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.
Highlights:
- GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 15.4%. Total seats increased 21.7% and the number of departures increased by 20.8%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 14.0% and the load factor was 75.7%.
- GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 12.4% and demand (RPK) increased by 12.9%. GOL's domestic load factor was 76.0%. The volume of departures increased by 19.4% and seats increased by 20.3%.
- GOL's international supply (ASK) was 338 million, the demand (RPK) was 249 million and international load factor was 73.5%.
June/23 Preliminary Traffic Figures:
Monthly Traffic Figures (1)
Accumulated Traffic Figures (1)
Accumulated Traffic LTM (1)
Operating data *
Jun/23
Jun/22
% Var.
6M23
6M22
% Var.
LTM23
LTM22
% Var.
Total GOL
Departures
17,893
14,812
20.8 %
110,847
94,328
17.5 %
218,469
175,906
24.2 %
Seats (thousand)
3,125
2,569
21.7 %
19,319
16,451
17.4 %
38,089
30,720
24.0 %
ASK (million)
3,416
2,960
15.4 %
21,454
19,106
12.3 %
43,111
35,090
22.9 %
RPK (million)
2,586
2,269
14.0 %
17,212
15,150
13.6 %
34,680
28,270
22.7 %
Load factor
75.7 %
76.7 %
-0.9 p.p
80.2 %
79.3 %
0.9 p.p
80.4 %
80.6 %
-0.1 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,271
1,877
21.0 %
14,971
12,608
18.7 %
29,723
23,998
23.9 %
Domestic GOL
Departures
17,123
14,337
19.4 %
105,818
92,238
14.7 %
208,812
173,511
20.3 %
Seats (thousand)
2,992
2,488
20.3 %
18,456
16,092
14.7 %
36,428
30,310
20.2 %
ASK (million)
3,077
2,737
12.4 %
19,250
18,198
5.8 %
38,752
34,055
13.8 %
RPK (million)
2,338
2,071
12.9 %
15,544
14,387
8.0 %
31,299
27,413
14.2 %
Load factor
76.0 %
75.7 %
0.3 p.p
80.7 %
79.1 %
1.7 p.p
80.8 %
80.5 %
0.3 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,178
1,806
20.6 %
14,332
12,307
16.5 %
28,468
23,660
20.3 %
International GOL
Departures
770
475
62.1 %
5,029
2,090
NM
9,657
2,395
NM
Seats (thousand)
133
81
65.1 %
864
359
NM
1,662
410
NM
ASK (million)
338
223
51.7 %
2,204
908
NM
4,359
1,034
NM
RPK (million)
249
198
25.9 %
1,668
763
NM
3,381
857
NM
Load factor
73.5 %
88.6 %
-15.1 p.p
75.7 %
84.0 %
-8.3 p.p
77.6 %
82.9 %
-5.4 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
93
71
31.2 %
638
301
NM
1,255
339
NM
On-time Departures
91.7 %
95.2 %
-3.5 p.p
88.7 %
93.8 %
-5.0 p.p
87.2 %
92.6 %
-5.4 p.p
Flight Completion
98.1 %
99.1 %
-1.0 p.p
98.4 %
99.5 %
-1.2 p.p
98.6 %
99.4 %
-0.7 p.p
Cargo Ton (thousand)
10.0
5.7
75.7 %
49.7
31.3
58.7 %
89.8
55.0
63.2 %
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL is the largest airline in Brazil. leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since it was founded in 2001. the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America. democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers. bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All". GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers. including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet. movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program. SMILES. In cargo transportation. GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 13.7 thousand highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety. GOL's #1 value. and operates a standardized fleet of 144 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information go to www.voegol.com.br/ir
