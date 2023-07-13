RMED's LockeT Device Utilized in Structural Heart Procedures

1 hours ago
Provides Evidence of Efficacy in Large Diameter Sheath Procedures, Expanding Use Beyond Electrophysiology Market

FORT MILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED:NYSE/American) today announced that its new LockeT device, used as a suture retention device for percutaneous closures, has now been utilized in structural heart procedures. The latest use was in six patients undergoing Watchman & Amulet procedures, where the left atrial appendage is closed off in patients with atrial fibrillation, and two patients receiving the AVEIR Leadless Pacemaker at HCA Trident Medical Center in North Charleston, South Carolina.

HCA Trident Medical Center's Dr. Frank Cuoco, commented, "The LockeT device is another tool in our arsenal that provides ease of use and greatly assists in the femoral closure of the openings from large diameter sheaths. The LockeT allows for greater patient comfort, and hemostasis is achieved in a matter of minutes."

David Jenkins, interim CEO of Ra Medical stated, "Although the electrophysiology market is quite large, we are pleased that the additional evidence of the LockeT use within the structural heart market takes us beyond electrophysiology procedures, and includes not only the LAA device implants, but also the TAVR devices, and certain pacemaker devices such as the AVEIR leadless pacemaker.

Watchman is a product and trademark of Boston Scientific (BSX). AMULET and AVEIR are products and trademark of Abbott (ABT).

About LockeT
Catheter Precision's LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in hemostasis after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA.

About Ra Medical Systems
Ra Medical, and its wholly owned subsidiary Catheter Precision, is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" which include, but are not limited to, the plans and expectations of the combined company regarding its search for a new, full-time chief executive. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to challenges in the executive job market, and market and regulatory risks. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 28, 2023. This document can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations page at https://ir.ramed.com/ by clicking on the link titled "SEC Filings".

The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

