TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced that Valerie Guyton has been appointed president and general manager at KWES, the NBC affiliate in Midland-Odessa, and KIDY and KXVA, the Fox affiliates serving Abilene and San Angelo, effective July 31, 2023. Guyton will be responsible for overseeing the stations’ operations across platforms, as well as leading community service efforts and driving results for advertisers.

TEGNA names Valerie Guyton president and general manager at KWES-TV, KIDY-TV and KXVA-TV in West Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

A native Texan, Guyton has nearly 30 years of experience in television news, most recently as assistant news director at KXAS/NBC 5 in Dallas. While at NBC 5, Guyton developed the “Conversations: Call for Change” franchise, which highlights social justice changemakers throughout the North Texas community. She also served on NBCUniversal’s Diversity Council championing local stations’ Diversity, Equity & Inclusion efforts. Valerie volunteers with the NBCU Academy, which is a collaborative learning initiative that builds a pipeline from classrooms to newsrooms and other media industries.

Previously, Guyton was executive producer at TEGNA stations WXIA/11Alive in Atlanta and assistant news director at KENS 5 in San Antonio. Earlier in her career, Guyton was executive producer at CNN/HLN and spent time developing programming and show teams at The Weather Channel. One of her first jobs was producing the morning show at TEGNA station KHOU in Houston.

“Valerie is a dynamic leader with an impressive background in local and national news,” said Kristie Gonzales, vice president, media operations, TEGNA. “Valerie’s superpower is connecting with people, and she has a long track record of innovation and collaborative team building. We are proud to have her back at TEGNA to help us tell diverse stories, serve clients and support our neighbors across the entire West Texas community.”

Guyton grew up in Dallas and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism and a second B.A. in Radio/TV/Film studies from the University of Houston.

