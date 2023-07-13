H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.205 per share of common stock, payable on August 3, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 20, 2023.

H.B. Fuller has paid quarterly cash dividends on its common stock for 55 consecutive years.

About H.B. Fuller Company:

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives and sealants to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2022 net revenue of $3.75 billion, H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation and sustainable adhesive solutions brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at https://www.hbfuller.com/.

