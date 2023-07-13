Scott Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors that the deadline to move for lead plaintiff in a securities class action lawsuit against ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) (“ImmunityBio” or the “Company”) and certain other defendants (collectively, “Defendants”) is August 29, 2023.

CLICK HERE TO RECEIVE ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT THIS CLASS ACTION

The action, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California asserts claims under §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired ImmunityBio securities between May 23, 2022 and May 10, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”), and who were damaged thereby (the “Class”).

ImmunityBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops therapies and vaccines, including Anktiva, that complement, harness and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases.

The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that ImmunityBio conducted insufficient due diligence to discover, or else did discover and ignored, good manufacturing practice deficiencies at its third-party contract manufacturing organizations for Anktiva, which led the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to reject the Anktiva Biologics License Application. After announcing the receipt of a complete response letter, ImmunityBio’s stock declined over 50%, causing investors to suffer significant losses and damages.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline

The Lead Plaintiff deadline in this action is August 29, 2023. Any member of the proposed Class may seek to serve as Lead Plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain a member of the proposed Class.

What You Can Do – CLICK HERE

If you purchased ImmunityBio securities during the Class Period, and suffered damages, realized or unrealized, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or [email protected], for more information.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, Virginia, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230706931094/en/