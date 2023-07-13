Toll Brothers Opens New Community in St. George, Utah

1 hours ago
Mirada at Desert Color, the Company’s newest single-family home community in Southern Utah, offers luxury homes in a recreational oasis

ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, has announced the opening of its brand-new single-family home community, Mirada at Desert Color, in St. George, Utah. Mirada is a boutique collection of 24 home sites situated in the Sage Haven neighborhood of the Desert Color master plan.

Mirada at Desert Color offers four expansive single- and two-story home designs with approximately 2,577 to 3,553 square feet of living space. These stunning Toll Brothers homes offer up to 5 bedrooms, 3- or 4-car garages, and an RV garage option for those needing extra space.

The professionally designed and decorated Paradiso model home is now open for tours. The model home features 3 bedrooms, a flex space, and a 4-car garage. Past the entry courtyard and through the home’s foyer, the great room expands through sliding doors that lead to an outdoor oasis. A top-to-bottom tiled accent wall accentuates the two-story, 20-foot great room ceiling. The large gourmet kitchen with oversized island features an adjacent casual dining area. In addition, the primary bedroom suite features a luxurious bath with impressive shower and large walk-in closet.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Prospective home buyers looking to move in a shorter timeframe can choose from a limited number of designer-selected quick move-in homes available in the community that offer the convenience of a shorter wait to close.

Mirada residents will enjoy access to a multitude of Desert Color’s master plan amenities including retail shops, an amenity center with pool and spa, dining and lounge areas, a golf entertainment complex, 210 acres of parks and trail systems, and a 2.5-acre lagoon for onsite water activities.

“The Paradiso model home at Mirada is a must-see; home buyers will love the spectacular designs and floor plans that this community has to offer,” said Gary Mayo, Group President of Toll Brothers in Nevada and Southern Utah. “We have welcomed a variety of visitors from the local area as well as from Las Vegas and Salt Lake City looking for a new home in St. George. The Desert Color master plan location in Southern Utah is perfect for those who enjoy the area’s climate and endless outdoor recreational opportunities.”

“Toll Brothers Mirada collection in Sage Haven is a magnificent addition to the Desert Color community,” noted Mitch Dansie, Vice President of Operations for GWC Capital, developer of the Desert Color master-planned community. “We are honored to have Toll Brothers in Desert Color and help us fulfill the vision of providing something for everyone in Southern Utah.”

The Mirada Sales Center and Toll Brothers model home are now available to tour. Interested home buyers can call (855) 700-8655 or visit MiradaByTollBrothers.com for additional information.

About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | [email protected]

