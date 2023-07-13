Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ: DFLI) Has Been Granted A U.S. Patent For Its Nonflammable LiFePO4 Storage Batteries

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / The past few years have demonstrated that the United States's dependence on imported batteries has made the country vulnerable to supply chain disruptions and price fluctuations. This can have serious implications for industries that rely on batteries, such as electric vehicles and renewable energy, making it increasingly clear that it is essential for the U.S. to develop strong domestic suppliers of batteries and energy storage solutions.

Dragonfly Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) is a leading manufacturer of deep-cycle lithium-ion batteries that is helping to develop a strong battery supply chain in the US. The company designs and assembles its batteries in the United States and is driving research and development initiatives for its non-toxic deep-cycle Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries. Their batteries are replacing lead-acid batteries across a wide range of markets, including RVs, marine vessels, residential off-grid and backup storage, and industrial applications.

Dragonfly Energy was recently awarded a new U.S. patent, which addresses the streamlined production of conventional Li-ion batteries and nonflammable solid-state lithium batteries. The patent is for the "preparation and powder film deposition of pre-coated powders," unique to its new manufacturing process of conventional Li-ion batteries and nonflammable solid-state lithium batteries. This is a significant milestone for the company and it adds to the company's extensive portfolio of over 55 issued patents and pending applications, which are focused on battery chemistry, battery cell manufacturing, battery pack design, system components and storage system networking.

Dragonfly Energy has taken a significant step towards achieving its goal of providing safe, affordable and effective energy storage solutions. The company's new patent enables it to streamline production processes, which reduces costs and increases efficiency. This patent allows the company to use a solvent-free cell production process, which is more cost-effective than traditional slurry coating. The process is highly scalable, reducing production time and costs.

To address the challenge of commercializing solid-state batteries, Dragonfly Energy has been successful in developing their powder-coating process. This process eliminates the need for large drying rooms and expensive heavy machinery, making it highly scalable and cost-effective. Dragonfly Energy's nonflammable all solid-state batteries will contain a solid electrolyte instead of liquid, which makes them lighter, smaller, and potentially cheaper to manufacture than conventional batteries. The company has validated its cell manufacturing technology and optimized its cell chemistry, cycling a prototype cell over 1,000 times in preparation for commercialization.

With Dragonfly Energy's focus on creating non-flammable lithium batteries, the company could be well-positioned to become a key player in the U.S. battery industry. By increasing its production capacity and expanding its operations, Dragonfly Energy can help to reduce the country's reliance on imports and support the growth of domestic battery production.

