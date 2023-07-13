Pershing Resources Names Patrick Burns to Its Advisory Board

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

A Copper Porphyry Explorer and Key Member of the Escondida Discovery Team

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Pershing Resources Company, Inc., (OTC PINK:PSGR) is pleased to announce that Patrick J Burns has joined the Company's Advisory Board, effective immediately. Mr. Burns is a Canadian geologist with over 40 years' experience throughout the Caribbean, Central and South America, Mr. Burns was directly involved in the initial exploration and drilling that lead to the discovery of the Escondida porphyry copper deposit in Chile, as well as the Escondida Norte and Zaldivar deposits. The Escondida Mining Complex is the world's largest producer of copper.

Additionally, Mr. Burns was the first Project Manager of all three projects. He is one of the senior discovery team members that authored the history of the discovery of the Escondida Porphyry Deposit, published as a chapter in Mining Latin America, (W.J. Wilkinson et al, copyright Springer Science + Business Media, Dordrecht,1986)

Mr. Burns has been involved in management and director roles in numerous publicly traded mining companies in Chile, Canada and, the US throughout his career. He currently serves on the boards of World Copper Ltd, (WCUFF) and Norsemont Mining Inc., (NRRSF)

Neil Novak, P. Geo, and Director of Exploration for Pershing Resources, stated, "We are very pleased to welcome Pat to our team. His vast experience and judgment in exploration as well as corporate development of junior mining companies engaged in the pursuit of copper porphyry discoveries will be invaluable as we move forward."

Additional information on Mr. Burn's career in exploration and discoveries is available on the Company's website at: https://www.pershingpm.com/about/advisory-board.

An updated presentation on Pershing Resources and the New Enterprise Project is also available on the Company's website at: https://www.pershingpm.com/news-media/presentations

To receive information on Pershing Resources, sign up for email news alerts at: http://ir.pershingpm.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this press release, as well as the information on the Company's website, is provided solely for the reader's general knowledge. Such information is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters pertaining to the Company. Certain statements included herein, and, on the Company's, website, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current knowledge, assumptions, judgment, and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, these forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the Company's management. When used in this press release and on the Company's website, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possibility," "potential," "predict," "project," "should,'' "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, and/or achievements of the Company or of the mining industry, in general, to be materially different from future results, performance, and/or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include uncertainties related to fluctuations in gold, silver, copper, and other precious and base metals commodity prices, uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology of the Company's properties, uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, the need for cooperation of government agencies in the development of the Company's mineral projects, the need to obtain additional financing to develop the Company's mineral projects, the possibility of delay in development programs or in construction projects, uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company's mineral projects, the risks associated with the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 and its variants, the risks associated with the continuing conflict between the Ukraine and Russia and other risks and uncertainties affecting the Company's business operations and financial condition.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company has no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, revise, or correct any of the forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Pershing Resources Company, Inc.
200 South Virginia Street, 8th Floor
Reno, NV 89501
Phone: 775-398-3124
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Pershing Resources Company, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765949/Pershing-Resources-Names-Patrick-Burns-to-Its-Advisory-Board

img.ashx?id=765949
