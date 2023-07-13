GOLETA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Aeluma, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQB:ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in scalable, cost-effective sensor technologies for LiDAR (light detection and ranging), communication, and sensing, announced today that it has named Matthew Dummer, Ph.D., as Director of Technology.

Dr. Dummer was most recently Senior Staff Scientist for ams-OSRAM, a global leader in optical solutions for sensing, illumination, and visualization. Dr. Dummer has more than 20 years of experience in optoelectronic design and manufacturing. He was previously Principal Scientist at Vixar, Inc., a manufacturer of sensor products for consumer, industrial, and biomedical markets. Following Vixar's acquisition by Osram Opto-Semiconductors (now ams-OSRAM) in 2018, he successfully led the effort to commercialize and mass produce the first high-efficiency multijunction vertical cavity surface emitting lasers (VCSELs) for 3D sensing and LiDAR. Dr. Dummer received a Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of California Santa Barbara. He holds six patents and has authored or co-authored more than 60 publications related to compound semiconductor devices and their applications.

Commenting on the announcement, Aeluma CEO and founder, Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D., stated, "Matthew fills a key role in our leadership team as we transition our technology into commercial production. He brings years of experience in large-volume manufacturing and external foundry engagements, as well as broad knowledge of the LiDAR, mobile, and other sensing markets."

Dr. Dummer commented, "Aeluma's promising technology demonstrations have impressed a number of current and potential customers in the LiDAR, mobile, and AI industries. It is an exciting time for me to join and lead the team into its next stage of evolution as the demand for high-performance sensors grows. Aeluma is uniquely positioned given its ability to mass produce compound semiconductors on large-diameter substrates."

Aeluma recently announced it commenced sampling of its large-diameter wafer compatible photodetectors with a delivery to a Tier-1 Automotive Supplier for evaluation and performance validation. Aeluma has established a unique semiconductor manufacturing capability in Santa Barbara, California.

With its proprietary technology that combines compound semiconductor nanomaterials with mass market silicon manufacturing, Aeluma is developing products that could offer high-performance, low-cost solutions for emerging markets, such as automotive LiDAR, communication, mobile, AR/VR, quantum computing and energy efficient AI communications. Key to Aeluma's disruptive technology is the ability to manufacture its semiconductor chips on up to 12-inch silicon substrates, which can scale and be mass produced, thereby potentially reducing the cost of sensor chips dramatically.

About Aeluma, Inc.

Aeluma (www.aeluma.com) develops novel optoelectronic devices for sensing and communications applications. Aeluma has pioneered a technique to manufacture devices using high performance compound semiconductor materials on large-diameter silicon wafers that are commonly used for mass market microelectronics. The technology has the potential to enhance performance and provide a path to cost-effective, large-scale manufacturing, both of which are critical for future LiDAR and other sensor applications. Aeluma is developing a streamlined business model from its headquarters in Santa Barbara, California that has a state-of-the-art manufacturing cleanroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Company Contact:

Aeluma, Inc.

(805) 351-2707

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

The Del Mar Consulting Group, Inc.

Robert Prag, President

(858) 794-9500

[email protected]

SOURCE: Aeluma, Inc.