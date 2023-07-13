ALLEN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) (https://enzolytics.com/).

Virogentics, Inc. ("VIRO") a wholly owned subsidiary of Enzolytics, Inc. (the "Company" or "ENZC"), a drug development biotech company, announced today its plan to introduce a dietary supplement, + Liver Rescue™, a liver and detox beverage. The product is currently being sold in Europe. VIRO has the exclusive license for distribution in North America. The packaging/label is being submitted to the FDA for approval before beginning marketing and distribution.

VIRO continues to make progress toward the projected August administering of the patented immunotherapy ITV-1 treatment to volunteers under a fast-track protocol supervised by Neuro Pharma Ltd - Rwanda, at HEAL Africa Hospitals, GOMA, PRC and Panzi Hospital, Bukavu, DRC. Approval of the protocol criteria is the final step necessary to meet the requirements to inject the African the HIV/Aids volunteer victims, which is expected to be received imminently. VIRO's partner has arranged for the health insurance for the volunteers and has paid all necessary costs for the issuance of the permits and manufacturing associated with the African Clinical trials.

The clinical trials will be headed by Dr. Amogne Wondwossen, Associate Professor in Internal Medicine and Infectious diseases (MD, PhD) Addis Ababa University College of Health Sciences, School of Medicine, Internal Medicine Department, Honorary full Professor in Molecular and Clinical Medicine, University of Dundee, Scotland.

VIRO has also completed the arrangements for the final payment for the BTS toxicity report that will allow the clinical trials on ITV-1's impact on the blood sugar levels in diabetic patients to proceed.

The Company, assisted by Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. ("NASDAQ:SAGA"), is preparing a supplemental information filing to give insight into the SAGA transaction and offer explanations to some of the shareholder questions surrounding the sale of ENZC's operating subsidiaries, Virogentics ("VIRO") and Biogenysis ("BGEN"). The filing is expected to be completed the first of the week of July 10th.

Harry Zhabilov, CSO of VIRO stated, "This is an exciting time for all of the individual Officers, Employees and consultants that are involved with not just the African Project but the SAGA transaction and expected transition to a National Market."

Barry Kostiner, CEO of Sagaliam, commented, "We are very enthusiastic about the continued advance of Virogentics developments in Africa. We are committed to the mission of empowering communities, promoting education, reducing poverty, and fostering social development. Bridging the pharmaceutical gap paves the way for a healthier and more equitable future for the continent. Enzolytics' two subsidiaries low-cost therapies are particularly helpful in communities that don't have the resources to fund expensive medications needed for the ongoing treatment of chronic conditions."

Enzolytics, Inc. Overview

Enzolytics, Inc. is a drug development company committed to commercializing its proprietary proteins and monoclonal antibodies to treat debilitating infectious diseases. The Company is advancing multiple therapeutics targeting numerous infectious diseases. One patented and clinically tested compound, ITV-1 (Immune Therapeutic Vaccine-1), is a suspension of Inactivated Pepsin Fraction (IPF), covered by U.S. Patent Nos. 8,066,982 and 7,479,538. Studies have shown it to be effective in treating HIV/AIDS. ITV-1 has also been shown to modulate the immune system.

The Company has proprietary technology for producing fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against infectious diseases which is currently being employed to produce monoclonal antibody therapeutics for treating the CoronaVirus (SARS-CoV-2), HIV-1 and the Feline Leukemia virus. The Company has also identified conserved epitopes on and has plans to produce mAbs targeting many other viruses, including HIV-2, Influenza A and B, H1N1 influenza, Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), Small-Pox, Ebola Virus, Tetanus, Diphtheria, HTLV-1/2, Rabies, Herpes zoster, Varicella zoster, Anthrax, Mason-Pfizer monkey virus (MPMV) and Visna virus (VISNA). The Company has also analyzed epitopes of animal viruses and plans to produce mAbs for treating these animal viruses.

Safe Harbor Statement : This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties associated with financial projections, budgets, milestone timelines, clinical development, regulatory approvals, and other risks described by Enzolytics, Inc. from time to time in its periodic reports filed with the SEC. ITV-1 is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or by any comparable regulatory agencies elsewhere in the world.

While Enzolytics, Inc. believes that the forward-looking statements and underlying assumptions contained therein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enzolytics to establish the efficacy of its therapeutics in the treatment of any disease or health condition, the development of studies and strategies leading to commercialization of its therapeutics in the United States, the obtaining of funding required to carry out the development plan, the completion of studies and tests on time or at all, and the successful outcome of such studies or tests. Therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations. They involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of the statements made, and cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements or update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

