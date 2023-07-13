NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( ONB) – Old National Bank is expanding its commitment to Nashville through the addition of two prominent commercial bankers with extensive market experience.



Clif Tant has been named Old National’s Nashville Market President with Robert Macyauski serving as Commercial Real Estate Tennessee Market Executive. This experienced duo joins Old National’s existing 1834 Division Wealth team at a new location: 5310 Maryland Way, Suite 300, in Brentwood (in the Maryland Farms Office Park approximately 10 miles outside the Nashville city limit).



“As we expand and grow our commercial business in Nashville, adding team members that know and have had success in the market is crucial to our success,” said Jim Ryan, CEO of Old National. “Clif and Robert, with their extensive records of personalized service and client care, are relationship bankers that embody the strength and values of Old National.”

Steve Cook, the ONB Tennessee Market President, added, “We are thrilled to have both Clif and Robert joining our Nashville team and look forward to the impact of their leadership as we focus on growing our commercial presence in Middle Tennessee. Together with our existing 1834 Wealth Management team, I could not be more excited for Old National’s future in Nashville.”

The Old National Metro Nashville commercial team is comprised of:

Clif Tant, Nashville Market President – Specializing in “full relationship banking,” he has 20 years of experience in the Nashville market as a Senior Vice President and Commercial Banking Leader for ServisFirst Bank and helping launch the Nashville-based Capstar Bank. He has significant experience with banking health care, serves on the board of Nurture the Next (formerly Prevent Child Abuse Tennessee), and received his undergraduate degree in Economics and an MBA from Vanderbilt University.



Robert Macyauski, Commercial Real Estate Tennessee Market Executive – An accomplished consultative risk manager and finance professional, he has more than $2.5 billion in loans originated as a Director, Commercial Real Estate Sales Manager, for Fifth Third Bank in Nashville. He received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and is involved in a number of community organizations in Nashville.

“Nashville is a natural expansion with our growing individual and corporate wealth clientele and the commercial opportunities in ‘Music City,’” said David Wilsdorf, Expansion Market President. “It’s a huge market and a great fit for our clients who seek a bank large enough to meet their credit needs while maintaining a personal banking relationship.”

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

