HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") will be held on August 31, 2023, in Bermuda.

A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy will be distributed to shareholders by normal distribution methods and is attached to this release. Associated information including the Company's Annual Report can be found on the Company's website www.borrdrilling.com.

Hamilton, Bermuda July 6, 2023

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

CONTACT:

Magnus Vaaler,

CFO,

+44 1224 289208

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/16983/3801255/8ab6d05a39f3f02a.pdf Borr Drilling AGM Notice 2023

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/borr-drilling-limited---notice-of-annual-general-meeting-2023-301871409.html

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited